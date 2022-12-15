In Congress, Republicans confront divisions posing long-term threats

Congressional Republicans confronted sharp internal divisions Wednesday, with clashes over government spending and party leadership underscoring looming challenges in the GOP as it prepares to take control of the House in January.

House Republicans met Wednesday to discuss party rules that will govern their narrow majority next year, including a push by staunch conservatives dangling demands over Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in exchange for votes to support his bid to become the next speaker. The tensions threaten to delay the start of basic House functions, such as proposing legislation and jump-starting investigations into the Biden administration.

"It's a volatile situation," Rep. Stephanie I. Bice (R-Okla.) said of the conversation about House rules. "And I think that the majority of the conference doesn't feel like that's in the best interest of the body as a whole."

On the Senate side of the Capitol, a group of Republicans used the conference's rules to force a meeting to pressure leadership to lay out a vision and direction for the party. Some members have attributed what was widely seen as a disappointing midterm performance to the lack of a more concrete government agenda on the campaign trail. And after a Senate lunch, at least one Republican senator questioned why he and his colleagues were even working with Democrats on government spending.

The strife came as the clock continued to tick on yet another down-to-the-wire negotiation over federal funding. It also reflected the growing uncertainty surrounding the GOP's ability to unite in the new year amid fractures in their ranks and strong disagreements between hard-right Republicans and their more moderate colleagues.

Congress must act before the end of Friday to avert a shutdown of federal government services. Lawmakers were poised to extend the deadline by at least an extra week, giving them until Dec. 23 to act. The Democratic-controlled House was expected to approve the extension Wednesday evening.

But finding a longer path forward on government funding has been far from smooth. McCarthy led House Republicans in echoing a handful of Senate Republicans who argued for a short-term funding measure until the GOP assumes the House majority in January. They could then immediately work to rein in spending by the Biden administration rather than wait until the end of next year, the thinking goes.

That strategy is worrisome for some congressional Republicans, who privately admit that demands by the far-right flank could make it impossible to agree on basic duties given to Congress. House Republicans will only be able to afford to lose five votes to pass legislation next year.

"I don't think it's of the interest of the House Republicans to have a CR," retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said, referencing a short-term continuing resolution through January.

A stated desire to lower government spending has driven many demands the rank-and-file have made of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and McCarthy. McConnell survived a challenge to his leadership post last month by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the head of the Senate Republican Campaign arm. Scott clashed with McConnell during the midterms over how much policy to run on in the campaign.

While most House Republicans are supporting McCarthy for speaker of the House, including former Freedom Caucus chair Jim Jordan (Ohio) and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), his pathway to the top job remains uncertain. McCarthy convened a meeting Wednesday to allow for challengers to air their grievances and make demands over changes to the chamber's rules.

Ahead of what was termed a "family discussion," the five hard-right Republicans who have publicly said they would vote against McCarthy for speaker dug in deeper, complicating efforts to splinter them.

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) said that he and Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), Matthew M. Rosendale (Mont.), and Andy Biggs (Ariz.) - who is mounting a bid against McCarthy for speaker - "come as five" and must be won over by McCarthy for all of them to deliver their votes.

"I don't think he has the votes," Biggs said of McCarthy.

Norman said all five have strong concerns over government spending without proper oversight, but some also want McCarthy to reinstitute the "motion to vacate" rule that would allow any member to recall him at any point. It's a discussion that McCarthy was intent on not entertaining before the midterms, but is now allowing debate to move forward on as he seeks to consider compromising with the right flank.

"I've told Kevin this is to his benefit because it shows confidence," Norman said. "You got to have accountability and the motion to vacate gives accountability."