In Cruz spar, Jackson sees similar hurdles as previous minorities

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female candidate to be considered for the job, faced a barrage of questions during her Senate confirmation hearing about critical race theory and whether it would influence her work as a justice.

The thorny exchange came from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who asked the judge about her views on the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, a series of articles looking at the history of the U.S. through the prism of slavery. Cruz, who was a year ahead of Jackson at Harvard Law School, also questioned her contention that she didn't know whether critical race theory is part of the curriculum in U.S. schools. Jackson rebuffed the questions, replying: "It doesn't come up in my work as a judge."

The exchange is part of a long history of such incidents. Analysis shows that female nominees often face a spike in questions related to judicial philosophy - or measures sometimes used to determine "competence to serve," researchers have said.

For most Americans, the confirmation hearings are the only real opportunity to get to know eventual Supreme Court justices, said Paul Collins Jr., professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. But, research shows, it's also an opportunity for bias to emerge.

An increase in questions over judicial philosophy is just one of the obstacles that faced women and minorities during previous hearings, according to analysis done by researchers at the University of Georgia School of Law and the University of Massachusetts. They also found that women often face more interruptions than male nominees, as do candidates of color. And all of that gets sharper along party lines, making "smooth, bipartisan confirmations" a "thing of the past," according to analysts at the Brookings Institution.

"We have seen a pattern of judicial nominees of color, particularly women of color nominees, subjected to racist and sexist attacks," Zinelle October, executive vice president at the American Constitution Society, said in an email before Jackson's hearing began. "This includes nominees being repeatedly cut off and interrupted, and it includes grossly inappropriate questions and comments that misstate or mischaracterize a nominee's career and experience."

That behavior demeans "the Senate and this important and constitutional process," October said.

Some justices currently on the bench have spoken out about the confirmation process overall. Last month, Sonia Sotomayor spoke out about increasing partisanship in the process. In a 2017 speech at Arizona State University, Sotomayor acknowledged that negative comments during her confirmation process were hurtful. Elena Kagan in 2013 called the process "sort of broken" and "political theater."

Here's what researchers have learned looking at the tenor of previous proceedings.

- Interruptions. An analysis of U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings done by researchers at the University of Georgia and the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that female and racial-minority nominees "received a higher percentage of interruptions" than their White, male counterparts.

The researchers reviewed transcripts of each of the hearings, coding exchanges where one speaker interrupted another to create a statistical picture. The analysis started with 1939 - the Felix Frankfurter became the first nominee to take unrestricted questions in an open, transcribed, public hearing - and went through 2010.

Women who appeared before the judiciary committee are interrupted in 12% of their statements, compared with 6.7% for men, the study found. Minority nominees were interrupted 9.3% of the time, compared with 7.4% for White nominees. The gaps become even wider when the senator asking the question is from the opposite party of the President who tapped the nominee.

"We actually dug deep and coded the interruptions, because not all interruptions are created equal," said Collins, one of the researchers. "These are interruptions that are intended to take over the conversational floor."

These types of interruptions can have the effect of throwing a nominee off, or making them appear as not forthcoming, the study showed.

During Kagan's hearing, one exchange on foreign law cited by researchers showed she was interrupted three times by former senator Tom Coburn. All told, Kagan had more than 18% of her statements cut short or talked over.

To update their findings, the researchers have also looked at the confirmation hearings of the three newest justices, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who went through one of the most controversial processes in recent memory. They found that the trends hold up, Collins said.