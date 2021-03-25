In Defense of Animals urges media to change animals’ personal pronouns

A Marin County organization has partnered with a national media resource to urge the Associated Press to change its current style guide for animals’ personal pronouns.

San Rafael-based In Defense of Animals and Animals & Media are advocating for media to stop calling animals “it” because “nonhuman animals are conscious beings — someone not something — and the language we use should reflect that,” according to a statement from the organizations.

Instead, animals should be called “she/her/hers,” he/him/his” or “they,” depending on whether the gender of the animal is clear, according to the organizations.

In Defense of Animals and Animals & Media say they are backed by more than 80 leaders in conservation and animal advocacy, including conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.