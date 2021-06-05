In Delaware, Biden indulges one of his oldest habits: commuting

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware — Everyone here has a Biden story.

Joe Mack, who owns the Double Dippers ice cream parlor, says President Joe Biden likes to recite old Irish sayings when he comes in to grab a quart of chocolate chip. (It can take a while to get him out of the place.) Susan Kehoe, the owner of Browseabout Books, says Biden and his dog Champ draw crowds of onlookers when they relax on one of the benches outside the store.

Kathleen McGuinness, the Delaware state auditor, has a photograph on her phone of her standing next to an aviators-wearing Biden near Rehoboth Avenue, the town’s main drag.

“They fit into the fabric,” McGuinness said of the president and his brood, who summered here for years before Biden bought a $2.7 million beach home in 2017 in the North Shores, a tony neighborhood north of town.

Before the 2020 election, the Bidens were often a fixture downtown, the former vice president often tangling up people in conversations that sometimes had no end in sight.

“He wandered freely,” Mack said.

Sand, surf and seagulls on the coast in Rehoboth Beach, Del., June 2, 2021. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden own a large home in a suburb of Wilmington, but Rehoboth, a laid-back beach town, is one of the presidentÕs favorite havens Ñ where, before the 2020 election, they were often a fixture downtown. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

As president, Biden has made it clear with public comments — he has compared life in the White House to living in a “gilded cage” — and the frequency of his travel that he is still most comfortable in Delaware, a place where he can be on display and protected all at once.

The Bidens own a large home in a suburb of Wilmington, but Rehoboth, a laid-back beach town that sells French fries by the bucket and Biden-theme merchandise — including orange Gatorade-scented candles, crafted in homage to the president’s preferred drink — is one of his favorite havens. In the middle of tense negotiations with Republicans over an infrastructure package, mushrooming ransomware attacks against American companies, and plans for a coming trip to the Group of 7 summit in Europe, Biden departed for the beach to celebrate the 70th birthday of Jill Biden, the first lady.

Joe Biden’s inclination to go home to Delaware is long-standing: During his 36 years in the Senate, Biden made it a point to travel back to Wilmington to spend most evenings with his sons, a habit that began after his first wife, Neilia Biden, and young daughter, Naomi Biden, were killed in a car accident.

At least for now, the Bidens have another reason: They do not yet fully trust the residence staff and security officials they did not directly hire, according to two people familiar with their thinking. (Many of the household employees are holdovers from the previous administration, which is common for new presidents.) The Bidens still have not installed a White House chief usher, who manages the residence. The Trumps’ chief usher, who was a former rooms manager of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, was fired on Inauguration Day.

For the Bidens, the White House has taken some adjustment. Delaware, on the other hand, takes almost none. Their home in Rehoboth was purchased after the president promised his wife that he would buy her a beach house with proceeds from a multimillion-dollar book deal signed after he left the vice presidency. (A plaque above the front door reads “A Promise Kept.”)

“I wanted it to be the kind of place where you can come in in your wet bathing suit and bare feet and I can just take the broom and brush out the sand,” Jill Biden told Vogue in 2020. “And that’s what this is. Everything’s easy.”

On Thursday, a bike ride the couple took at the state park near their home stretched much longer than expected because the president kept stopping to talk to people, according to a person familiar with their activities. The first couple kept a low profile, though the townspeople were comparing notes about where the first couple might turn up.

Resident Eric Johnson, who has a cardboard cutout of President Joe Biden riding shotgun, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., June 2, 2021. The president and first lady Jill Biden own a large home in a suburb of Wilmington, but Rehoboth, a laid-back beach town, is one of his favorite havens Ñ where, before the 2020 election, they were often a fixture downtown. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

At DiFebo’s, an Italian restaurant that is a favorite of Biden’s, patrons hoped the president would drop in for his favorite dish, chicken Parmesan with red sauce. (The first lady usually orders the salmon.) At the Ice Cream Store, a parlor near the boardwalk, tubs of Biden’s Summer White House Cherry sat waiting for consumption.