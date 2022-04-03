In eastern Ukraine, the war’s epicenter, a brutal fight rages

KHRESTYSHCHE, Ukraine -- This town is slowly fading away. Most residents have fled after nearly a decade of bloody conflict since Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern provinces took up arms against the Ukrainian state. One morning this week, a half dozen elderly women, some of the town's remaining 1,500 residents, huddled outside the village's only church.

They were nervous. Here on the war's most hotly contested front-line, Russian airstrikes have drawn closer and the din of war grows louder. The incessant thud of artillery striking a village just ten miles away, echoed through the valley below, interrupting their prayer.

“We don't know who, or what is being fired at,” said 65-year-old Valentina, who said she was too afraid to give her last name.

The eastern region of Ukraine, known as the Donbas, has emerged as the most critical battlefield at this stage in the month-long war between Russian invaders and Ukrainian forces trying to protect their homeland. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on taking full control of this region as he withdraws his forces from the outskirts of Kyiv, according to current intelligence assessments. Analysts believe Putin will redeploy forces here for a new offensive and in an effort to save face after humiliating setbacks elsewhere, setting the stage for increasingly brutal battles for control here.

Washington Post journalists spent two days this week traveling the region, approaching to within six miles of advancing Russian military units. They interviewed Ukrainian military commanders and soldiers, local officials in towns under increasing pressure from Russian bombardments and terrified civilians whose already war-ravaged homes, schools, churches and businesses are suddenly on the white hot front lines of a new war that is drawing ever closer.

“It's like a dream, I can't believe this is happening,” said 32-year-old Victoria Debediova, who fled with her son to this village in mid-March, believing the rural hamlet would be safer than the nearby town of Slovyansk. “Nowhere is safe now, and the Russians are getting closer every day.”

As she spoke, another loud explosion boomed in the distance. “It's a Russian airstrike,” said a hurried Ukrainian soldier passing through the small town. His weary fellow fighters led him away, admonishing him in whispered tones for sharing information with journalists.

This is the road leading to Izyum in Slovyansk as seen on March 30. (Wojciech Grzedzinski / for The Washington Post)

The war has brought new arrivals to the area — people fleeing from towns even closer to the fighting. Residents interviewed watched as Ukrainian military vehicles barreled through their village, shuttling nervous young men toward the sound of war. Hundreds of the heavily armed soldiers now roam small villages and rural encampments dotting the region.

Twenty miles away, the mayor of the strategically important town of Izyum announced on Friday that Russian forces had taken control of the town after three weeks of ferocious fighting. Russian forces had encircled the town on March 26, pummeling those trapped inside with airstrikes and salvos of heavy artillery. Local officials said 20,000 residents and Ukrainian fighters still in the town are facing a “humanitarian catastrophe” and uncertain future at the hands of Russian troops.

“The battle for Izyum is not over,” Mayor Valeriy Marchenko said in a written statement released Friday evening. “Soon our army will surely liberate the town from Russian occupiers and save the people of Izyum.”

Izyum is located at the highest point of elevation in the Kharkiv region, on a strategic piece of ground called “Kramiyanets” or “Flint Hill.” The elevated position towers over the coal-rich hills that define this land. From there, major roadways and adjoining villages are visible for miles. Taking it would give Russian forces the ability to control the surrounding areas and limit the movement of Ukrainian forces mounting any counteroffensive.

“Izyum is the last fighting position for our forces before the Donetsk region, the town is the gate to Donbas,” said Maksym Strelnik, a member of the city council.

Strelnik said Russian forces seem to be trying to surround Ukrainian forces Donetsk and Luhansk, two provinces that make up the Donbas region. Russia has supported both Ukraine-controlled areas and Russian-backed separatists there have been fighting Ukrainian forces for years. Now Russia seems to be prioritizing a military campaign to take full control there.

Ukrainian military announced on Thursday that Russian forces are gathering strength ahead of a planned offensive toward the nearby regional capital of Kramatorsk, just under thirty miles from Izyum. If successful, that would threaten supply lines to embattled Ukrainian combat forces that have endured weeks of fighting to avoid being encircled by Russian forces.