In echoes of 2017 North Bay firestorm, Maui is another wakeup call, residents and officials say
The wind-driven flames came barreling down the hillside toward the city center, leaving an overstretched firefighting force battling multiple blazes across the region helpless to stop a wall of flames that spread from house to house.
As the smoke lifted, residents pointed to what they said were massive failures in the emergency alert system that led many to flee their homes without any official warning. The area and its leaders, they said, were wholly unprepared for catastrophic wildfire.
It was not Sonoma County this time, but West Maui, where gusts up to 80 mph fanned flames last week that leveled much of Lahaina, resulting in the deadliest U.S. fire in more than a century.
For residents of the North Bay, it is an all too familiar story — of trial and tragedy by rampaging wildfire, repeated time and again across parched parts of the American landscape. Here, in October 2017, a half dozen major fires erupted overnight amid near-hurricane force winds, claiming 40 lives and more than 6,000 homes, the worst firestorm on record in California at the time.
Sonoma County was hit hardest, and its reckoning with an outdated and ill-equipped emergency alert system lasted years amid a trail of lawsuits, bruising county and state audits, staff ousters and agency overhauls.
On Maui, that reckoning has just begun.
More than 2,200 buildings were destroyed in the Lahaina fire, with the rising death toll at 111 on Thursday.
The scale of death and destruction has elicited shock and sadness among residents and government officials in Sonoma County, where devastating wildfires erupted again in 2019 — spurring evacuation orders for more than a third of all residents — and in 2020.
Maui’s suffering has stoked frustration and raised alarm among Sonoma County residents and officials most involved in overhauling the region’s emergency preparedness after 2017. That work led to a newly tasked, independent emergency response agency, major changes in 911 dispatch instructions for wildfires and a flurry of state laws focused on alerts, telecommunications equipment, bolstering firefighting ranks and more money for brush clearance.
The moves were geared to reduce risk of future wide-scale disasters.
But Maui’s experience appears to show that many of those preparations have not taken root at a broader national scale, experts and local residents said.
“How many people have to die before everyone gets on board and realizes this is an every-state problem?” said Jessica Tunis, who lobbied for sweeping changes to emergency alert systems after her mother Linda Tunis died in the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. “It’s infuriating.”
Parallel with North Bay fires
The flames that engulfed Lahaina on the afternoon of Aug. 8 look to have started after 6:30 a.m. on the eastern outskirts of town, in dry brush ignited by a downed power line — another parallel with the 2017 North Bay fires.
The initial small blaze, captured on now-viral video by neighbors, was believed by fire officials to be contained, but it reared back up amid fierce afternoon winds and quickly carved a 1 ¼-mile path toward the centuries-old seaside village, the historic capital of the kingdom of Hawaii.
Reports out of Maui have shown the island’s extensive siren system wasn’t deployed amid the unfolding siege, a decision top emergency managers and elected officials have since defended, arguing sirens wouldn’t have provided early warning to residents and could’ve added to the confusion.
Authorities instead relied on sending alerts to mobile phones and issuing warnings on TV and radio, but widespread power outages and downed cellphone towers likely limited how many people those alerts reached.
As authorities examine the response to the Lahaina Fire, their investigations are likely to focus on whether officials were too quick to lower their sense of alarm and failed to heed warnings from other communities impacted by firestorms in the past decade, particularly the lessons learned about early mass evacuations.
North Bay officials who’ve watched the Maui blazes unfold from over 2,000 miles away say Lahaina’s experience should serve as another wake-up call for residents and emergency management officials, both locally and across the country, that more needs to be done to prepare for disasters especially as climate change elevates wildfire risks.
Lake County’s “Valley Fire in 2015 was one of the first mega fires to hit the Golden State and since then it’s only gotten worse,” said Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, one of several local lawmakers who’ve championed reforms. “These fires unfortunately are no longer unprecedented, no longer an isolated event, this is our new normal way of life and government should move with speed to protect communities in this new normal.”
