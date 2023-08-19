Similar lapses in Sonoma County spurred survivors like Jessica Tunis, emergency officials and elected leaders in search of remedies to ensure those mistakes weren’t repeated — a long and grueling process just getting underway in Maui.

The efforts have resulted in a new approach to emergency warnings.

Now, the goal is to alert early and often and have redundancies in place to ensure warnings reach as many people as possible.

The county increased its budget for alert and warning programs and has a dedicated staff trained on how to use the wireless alert system, said Jeff DuVall, who was named Sonoma County’s director of emergency management in early August, replacing Chris Godley, who stepped down in March after four years leading the county’s emergency response, including in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire.

Enrollment in SoCo Alerts, the opt-in emergency notification system, has been boosted by using utility information to enroll water and electric customers. That system is routinely updated and tested frequently, DuVall said.

Emergency officials are turning to less traditional tools like weather radios to keep residents informed, too.

Police agencies across the county can also use hi-lo sirens to alert residents as part of a local pilot started in 2018.

And changes at the county-level have been boosted by a network of fire cameras, new applications that monitor for fires and neighborhood preparedness groups that ensure residents have myriad ways to access the latest information during an emergency, DuVall said.

“There are a lot of places people can turn to, both government and community run, to get information,” he said.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, one of the most outspoken critics of the county’s missteps in the aftermath of the fire, said the lack of alerts was “the biggest black eye” in the community.

Reforms have left the region better prepared and equipped for another fire, and it’s been tested in the Kincade Fire in 2019, which triggered the largest evacuation in county history at 190,000 people, followed by the 2020 Walbridge and Glass fires.

“It’s a night and day difference and now we’re a national leader on emergency alerts and response,” he said. “But why? Because we got smacked in the face.”

Gore said as recovery efforts begin to take shape in Maui it will be crucial for county and state officials to examine what worked, what didn’t and be transparent with residents.

That’s key to rebuilding trust with the community, he said.

“This is going to change the trajectory of that area in the next five years and the first step will be the gut check of ‘Did you do everything you could?’” he said. He added that he wasn’t casting blame on his counterparts in Maui while also acknowledging few can be prepared to address a quickly unfolding event of this magnitude especially not having ever experienced it.

“Whether it’s an evaluation of the alert and warning system or civic institutions or the details of how they deployed resources, there are going to be so many things that come up and the key is to take all of those seriously and take them head on,” he said.

Lessons from Maui

DuVall said his office will be looking to examine any after-action reports and findings from the Maui fire response as officials continue to look at ways that the local system can be improved.

“For myself and my colleagues in the profession, we’ll be looking to see if there are any takeaways that we can learn from and bring back to our own jurisdictions,” he said.

One that has already jumped to the forefront is building a more resilient telecommunications network.

DuVall said despite state mandates requiring that cell towers have back up batteries, if those towers are overtaken by fire or there is damage to other parts of the network, that could impede alerts going out.

“The power is out, we have a fast moving fire, generators at cell towers have failed to keep running and now I have a cell tower that is not broadcasting that message,” he said. “That’s a hole out there.”

That’s something McGuire is looking to address.

“Our phones are our lifelines,” he said. “Over the past several years, telecommunications companies haven’t provided the necessary redundancies to keep operations running during times of emergencies. That’s just absolutely unacceptable.”

Similar to legislation requiring that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bury power lines in high-risk zones, McGuire said he is looking to force telecommunications companies to bury their own equipment and harden their systems.

Burying power lines has proven a costly and slow-moving task and McGuire acknowledged a similar mandate for phone and internet companies would likely face pushback.