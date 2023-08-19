In echoes of 2017 North Bay firestorm, Maui is another wakeup call, residents and officials say

Sonoma County’s reckoning with an outdated and ill-equipped emergency alert system lasted years amid a trail of lawsuits, bruisng audits, staff ousters and agency overhauls. On Maui, that reckoning has just begun.|
August 18, 2023, 6:28PM
2017 firestorm leads to emergency preparedness overhaul

The fires uncovered weaknesses in the region’s emergency preparedness, sending residents, emergency officials and elected leaders in search of ways to ready the area for another disaster.

Many of the changes were focused on how officials alert residents of an emergency.

— State legislative action established statewide protocols for emergency warnings and requires county officials to receive training on how to use technology that can send forced alerts to cellphones.

— The Federal Communications Commission took steps to upgrade the Wireless Emergency Alerts system that pushes notifications to cellphones during emergencies to increase the length of messages from 90 to 360 characters and improved capabilities to geographically target messages.

— State mandate requires that landline companies, internet based phone networks and wireless companies provide 72 hours of backup power for communications towers in high fire zones.

— Telecommunications providers are required to notify the California Office of Emergency Services if a system outage impacts 911 system.

— Upgrades to modernize the 911 system to ensure information is backed up the cloud which can allow first responders to move operations if a dispatch center is evacuated. The upgrades also include better mapping technology to pinpoint where calls are coming from and to allow dispatchers to transfer calls to other jurisdictions and residents can text photos and videos to dispatchers to provide additional information to public safety responding to an incident.

The wind-driven flames came barreling down the hillside toward the city center, leaving an overstretched firefighting force battling multiple blazes across the region helpless to stop a wall of flames that spread from house to house.

As the smoke lifted, residents pointed to what they said were massive failures in the emergency alert system that led many to flee their homes without any official warning. The area and its leaders, they said, were wholly unprepared for catastrophic wildfire.

It was not Sonoma County this time, but West Maui, where gusts up to 80 mph fanned flames last week that leveled much of Lahaina, resulting in the deadliest U.S. fire in more than a century.

For residents of the North Bay, it is an all too familiar story — of trial and tragedy by rampaging wildfire, repeated time and again across parched parts of the American landscape. Here, in October 2017, a half dozen major fires erupted overnight amid near-hurricane force winds, claiming 40 lives and more than 6,000 homes, the worst firestorm on record in California at the time.

Sonoma County was hit hardest, and its reckoning with an outdated and ill-equipped emergency alert system lasted years amid a trail of lawsuits, bruising county and state audits, staff ousters and agency overhauls.

On Maui, that reckoning has just begun.

More than 2,200 buildings were destroyed in the Lahaina fire, with the rising death toll at 111 on Thursday.

The scale of death and destruction has elicited shock and sadness among residents and government officials in Sonoma County, where devastating wildfires erupted again in 2019 — spurring evacuation orders for more than a third of all residents — and in 2020.

Maui’s suffering has stoked frustration and raised alarm among Sonoma County residents and officials most involved in overhauling the region’s emergency preparedness after 2017. That work led to a newly tasked, independent emergency response agency, major changes in 911 dispatch instructions for wildfires and a flurry of state laws focused on alerts, telecommunications equipment, bolstering firefighting ranks and more money for brush clearance.

The moves were geared to reduce risk of future wide-scale disasters.

But Maui’s experience appears to show that many of those preparations have not taken root at a broader national scale, experts and local residents said.

“How many people have to die before everyone gets on board and realizes this is an every-state problem?” said Jessica Tunis, who lobbied for sweeping changes to emergency alert systems after her mother Linda Tunis died in the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. “It’s infuriating.”

Parallel with North Bay fires

The flames that engulfed Lahaina on the afternoon of Aug. 8 look to have started after 6:30 a.m. on the eastern outskirts of town, in dry brush ignited by a downed power line — another parallel with the 2017 North Bay fires.

The initial small blaze, captured on now-viral video by neighbors, was believed by fire officials to be contained, but it reared back up amid fierce afternoon winds and quickly carved a 1 ¼-mile path toward the centuries-old seaside village, the historic capital of the kingdom of Hawaii.

Reports out of Maui have shown the island’s extensive siren system wasn’t deployed amid the unfolding siege, a decision top emergency managers and elected officials have since defended, arguing sirens wouldn’t have provided early warning to residents and could’ve added to the confusion.

Authorities instead relied on sending alerts to mobile phones and issuing warnings on TV and radio, but widespread power outages and downed cellphone towers likely limited how many people those alerts reached.

As authorities examine the response to the Lahaina Fire, their investigations are likely to focus on whether officials were too quick to lower their sense of alarm and failed to heed warnings from other communities impacted by firestorms in the past decade, particularly the lessons learned about early mass evacuations.

North Bay officials who’ve watched the Maui blazes unfold from over 2,000 miles away say Lahaina’s experience should serve as another wake-up call for residents and emergency management officials, both locally and across the country, that more needs to be done to prepare for disasters especially as climate change elevates wildfire risks.

Lake County’s “Valley Fire in 2015 was one of the first mega fires to hit the Golden State and since then it’s only gotten worse,” said Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, one of several local lawmakers who’ve championed reforms. “These fires unfortunately are no longer unprecedented, no longer an isolated event, this is our new normal way of life and government should move with speed to protect communities in this new normal.”

It has also highlighted the potential for additional changes here to make the local system more resilient, McGuire and other officials said.

“We’ve learned a lot and I do believe we’re in a better and safer place than we were but there’s always more to be done,” he said.

Disaster unfolded over hours

A full account of what occurred in the roughly nine hours between first report of the initial morning brush fire in Lahaina and the afternoon blowup has yet to emerge. Maui residents have also asked why there wasn’t more advance notice about the potential for the fire to reignite and send embers racing toward the population center.

Forecasts days earlier had showed high winds from Hurricane Dora could lead to downed power lines and create dangerous fire conditions.

Many residents have reported they were unaware the fire was closing in on them. Heavy smoke, the sound of explosions and in some cases flames burning within feet of their doorsteps were in many cases the first and lone indications many needed to flee — another parallel with the 2017 firestorm.

The lack of notice created a gridlock on one of the only routes out of Lahaina and forced some to ditch their cars and jump into the sea as buildings along the once-lively Front Street began to ignite.

An online map tracking the Wireless Emergency Alerts system that pushes notifications to cellphones during emergencies shows officials issued an evacuation notice at 4:16 p.m. for the Kelawea Mauka neighborhood between Hawaii Route 30 and where the fire was first reported.

No other alerts appear to have been issued for Lahaina, though several alerts were issued for a fire burning in Central Maui, a review of the expired alerts show.

The chaotic response bears striking resemblance to the experience here during the 2017 North Bay firestorm.

Emergency officials sent dozens of alerts through automated calls to landlines, texts and emails as the Tubbs Fire raced 12 miles over four hours from an area north of Calistoga toward Fountaingrove and across Highway 101 into the flatland neighborhood of Coffey Park.

But those alerts reached a limited number of people. Many of those messages required residents to sign up ahead of time and the fire knocked out power lines and communications towers.

A tool that could’ve sent wireless push alerts to all cellphones wasn’t used, a decision made a year prior based on an outdated understanding of the technology, according to a state audit.

The warnings came too late for many, including Tunis’s mom.

She died shortly before 4 a.m. but the evacuation notice for her neighborhood wasn’t issued until more than an hour later, her daughter has said.

Gaps in warning systems, preparedness

The 2017 North Bay firestorm uncovered critical weaknesses in the region’s emergency preparedness and it became clear that ineffective public warnings contributed to the confusion and factored in the death toll, officials here ultimately acknowledged.

Similar gaps have been exposed in Maui’s response in the days since the fire.

The state appeared to ignore warnings of increasing fire risks on the island despite a similar wind-fueled fire in 2018 that destroyed 21 homes in West Maui. A study two years ago also found Lahaina and other West Maui communities, in particular, were at highest risk of wildfires because of dry vegetation and warming temperatures and had a large number of buildings at risk of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The state boasts one of the most extensive outdoor siren systems in the world, which were first implemented after a 1946 tsunami that killed more than 150 people on the Big Island prompted the development of a territory-wide emergency system.

The sirens, including the four in Lahaina, are tested monthly and are meant to notify residents to seek information about a possible disaster. They are solar-powered and can sound alarm even when power is down, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency website.

The system wasn’t deployed.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya said the network is typically used for tsunamis and could’ve sent residents uphill into the path of the fire, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported. He also questioned whether people indoors would’ve heard the sounds.

But the county and state website states the “all-hazard” system is meant to be used in all kinds of natural and manmade disasters, including fires.

Andaya, who resigned Thursday amid mounting criticism, said wireless alerts and TV and radio broadcasts were the most effective warning system in this case, the Civil Beat wrote.

Those alerts reached a limited number of residents though, and Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said in a news conference last Thursday the fire was so fast moving it was “nearly impossible” for officials to send out alerts.

Similar lapses in Sonoma County spurred survivors like Jessica Tunis, emergency officials and elected leaders in search of remedies to ensure those mistakes weren’t repeated — a long and grueling process just getting underway in Maui.

The efforts have resulted in a new approach to emergency warnings.

Now, the goal is to alert early and often and have redundancies in place to ensure warnings reach as many people as possible.

The county increased its budget for alert and warning programs and has a dedicated staff trained on how to use the wireless alert system, said Jeff DuVall, who was named Sonoma County’s director of emergency management in early August, replacing Chris Godley, who stepped down in March after four years leading the county’s emergency response, including in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire.

Enrollment in SoCo Alerts, the opt-in emergency notification system, has been boosted by using utility information to enroll water and electric customers. That system is routinely updated and tested frequently, DuVall said.

Emergency officials are turning to less traditional tools like weather radios to keep residents informed, too.

Police agencies across the county can also use hi-lo sirens to alert residents as part of a local pilot started in 2018.

And changes at the county-level have been boosted by a network of fire cameras, new applications that monitor for fires and neighborhood preparedness groups that ensure residents have myriad ways to access the latest information during an emergency, DuVall said.

“There are a lot of places people can turn to, both government and community run, to get information,” he said.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, one of the most outspoken critics of the county’s missteps in the aftermath of the fire, said the lack of alerts was “the biggest black eye” in the community.

Reforms have left the region better prepared and equipped for another fire, and it’s been tested in the Kincade Fire in 2019, which triggered the largest evacuation in county history at 190,000 people, followed by the 2020 Walbridge and Glass fires.

“It’s a night and day difference and now we’re a national leader on emergency alerts and response,” he said. “But why? Because we got smacked in the face.”

Gore said as recovery efforts begin to take shape in Maui it will be crucial for county and state officials to examine what worked, what didn’t and be transparent with residents.

That’s key to rebuilding trust with the community, he said.

“This is going to change the trajectory of that area in the next five years and the first step will be the gut check of ‘Did you do everything you could?’” he said. He added that he wasn’t casting blame on his counterparts in Maui while also acknowledging few can be prepared to address a quickly unfolding event of this magnitude especially not having ever experienced it.

“Whether it’s an evaluation of the alert and warning system or civic institutions or the details of how they deployed resources, there are going to be so many things that come up and the key is to take all of those seriously and take them head on,” he said.

Lessons from Maui

DuVall said his office will be looking to examine any after-action reports and findings from the Maui fire response as officials continue to look at ways that the local system can be improved.

“For myself and my colleagues in the profession, we’ll be looking to see if there are any takeaways that we can learn from and bring back to our own jurisdictions,” he said.

One that has already jumped to the forefront is building a more resilient telecommunications network.

DuVall said despite state mandates requiring that cell towers have back up batteries, if those towers are overtaken by fire or there is damage to other parts of the network, that could impede alerts going out.

“The power is out, we have a fast moving fire, generators at cell towers have failed to keep running and now I have a cell tower that is not broadcasting that message,” he said. “That’s a hole out there.”

That’s something McGuire is looking to address.

“Our phones are our lifelines,” he said. “Over the past several years, telecommunications companies haven’t provided the necessary redundancies to keep operations running during times of emergencies. That’s just absolutely unacceptable.”

Similar to legislation requiring that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bury power lines in high-risk zones, McGuire said he is looking to force telecommunications companies to bury their own equipment and harden their systems.

Burying power lines has proven a costly and slow-moving task and McGuire acknowledged a similar mandate for phone and internet companies would likely face pushback.

Beyond that, McGuire said work continues across the state to address brush clearance and boost Cal Fire resources, including a push to hire 1,000 additional firefighters in the next three years.

No time to let guard down

More than anything the Lahaina Fire has served as a reminder that both emergency officials and residents must remain alert.

The North Bay has not experienced a large wildfire in three years and despite near-record rain this winter, it shouldn’t lead to a false sense of security, authorities said.

“This is a reminder here for everyone that emergencies can happen at any time and for us to always be ready,” DuVall said.

Gore and other officials said communities nationwide should take stock of their own practices and begin upgrading alert systems and emergency plans.

A quarter to a third of the more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. have a presidential disaster every year, said Gore, who serves as vice president of the National Association of Counties.

“My biggest advice to any county is make this your biggest priority right now,” he said. “Climate-driven disasters are a norm now. Every county should be doing full community engaged resiliency and disaster planning.”

Weight of another disaster

For Tunis, who channeled her grief into advocacy after the 2017 fires, seeing the news out of Maui, a place she and her family hold dear, has been heartwrenching and frustrating.

Her father, a Navy seaman was stationed in Oahu when her mother was pregnant with her, and Linda Tunis returned to Hawaii in the late 1980s after applying on a whim for a job she had seen in an ad while vacationing in Honolulu with a friend, her daughter said.

Her stint in Hawaii was short, but before she returned to the mainland, Tunis and her brother went to visit. The trio spent time in Maui and Lahania, the memories enshrined in old photos Jessica was recently looking through, she said.

“My mother just loved it there,” she said.

Tunis said she feels the work she and other families did to prevent a similar tragedy was in vain for Maui.

Just last fall, in an interview geared to the firestorm’s five-year anniversary, she said she hoped others would learn from the mistakes made in Sonoma County. In at least two fires since 2017, however, alerts weren’t sent or didn’t reach many of those in danger, she said, pointing to the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people and the Marshall Fire in Colorado in late 2021.

Now it’s happened again.

That weighs heavily on her.

“It feels like the work we did didn’t go far enough,” she said. “This is not just a California problem. Maybe it’s not fires, maybe it’s tornadoes, hurricanes, maybe it’s snow, but I hope other states will wake up and realize that they must make improvements.”

