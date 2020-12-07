Subscribe

In Georgia debate, Kelly Loefller won’t say Trump lost

RICHARD FAUSSET AND RICK ROJAS
NEW YORK TIMES
December 7, 2020, 7:21AM

ATLANTA — In a televised debate Sunday night, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., declined to say that President Donald Trump had lost the election, arguing instead that the president had “every legal recourse available” to pursue his baseless assertion that the vote in Georgia was rigged against him.

Loeffler, whose runoff race is one of two in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate on Jan. 5, has emerged as a staunch defender of Trump. She used the debate to label her Democratic opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, as a “radical liberal” more than a dozen times over the course of an hour.

Warnock criticized Loeffler, one of the richest members of the Senate, for making a large number of stock trades after she attended a briefing on the coronavirus in January. Loeffler did not answer directly when asked whether members of Congress should be barred from trading stocks.

“Look, what’s at stake here in this election is the American dream,” Loeffler said, calling the question of her stock trades “a left-wing media lie.” She added, “This is an attack on every single Georgian who gets up every day to work hard to provide a better life for their family.”

Loeffler’s trades and those of two other senators were investigated by the Justice Department, but the department announced in May that it would not pursue insider trading charges against them. A Senate Ethics Committee investigation also found no evidence of violations.

The debate came one day after Trump held a rally in Georgia in which he falsely claimed that he had won the state — and after he made a phone call to Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to call a special session of the Republican-controlled Legislature so that lawmakers could appoint new electors who would subvert the will of the state’s voters when the Electoral College meets Dec. 14.

In a statement Sunday, Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said that a special session would not be called in Georgia, reiterating a position they had taken previously. “Doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law,” they said.

Kemp and Duncan added that state law allows the Legislature only to “direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law.”

Loeffler and Georgia’s other Republican senator, David Perdue, have both stuck by the president, attending the rally with him in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday. But prominent Republicans are worried that Trump’s airing of his grievances about his loss in the state might convince his supporters that Georgia’s voting system is indeed rigged and that they should sit out the crucially important runoff elections.

Losses by both Loeffler and Perdue would hand control of the Senate to the Democrats.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

At the debate, Loeffler hammered repeatedly on her theme that Warnock — the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached — was dangerously out of step with Georgia values. She said that he had criticized the police from the pulpit and advocated “socialism” and abortion rights.

Warnock also portrayed Loeffler as being out of touch, bringing up her stock trades and criticizing her initial opposition to Congress’ relief package for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Loeffler eventually voted for the $2 trillion package in March.)

Warnock also sought to make the case, late in the debate, that Loeffler was a radical in her own right, noting that she “welcomed the support of a QAnon conspiracy theorist,” a likely reference to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has espoused the movement’s pro-Trump conspiracy theories in the past.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

The debate came at the end of a day made particularly tense by Trump’s assertion, at his Saturday night rally, that the presidential election had been “rigged” in Georgia, a state that two recounts have shown he lost. The latest tally has Joe Biden winning by about 12,000 votes.

Georgia has already seen remarkable Republican infighting over Trump’s push to reverse the results of the race. Violent threats against elections workers have grown so problematic that a top state elections official, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, last week asked the president to check his inflammatory language.

On Sunday morning, high-ranking Georgia officials from Trump’s own party pushed back, yet again, against the president’s bogus assertions of widespread electoral fraud.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who has become one of the chief targets of Trump’s wrath in recent days, went on the ABC program “This Week” and addressed the president’s phone call to Kemp.

Raffensperger, who, like Kemp, supported Trump in the election, said that holding a special session would amount to “nullifying the will of the people.”

“At the end of the day, the voice of the people were spoken,” he said. “I’m disappointed as a conservative Republican also.”

The other runoff race in Georgia pits Perdue, a former corporate executive, against Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat and documentary filmmaker. Perdue declined to attend a debate with Ossoff on Sunday, which resulted in a strange 30-minute session in which Ossoff faced off against an empty lectern.

Ossoff called Perdue a “coward” for not debating and criticized what he described as the senator’s early understatement of the threat posed by the coronavirus. “The reason that we are losing thousands of people per day to this virus is because of the arrogance of politicians like David Perdue,” Ossoff said. “So arrogant that he disregarded public health expertise, and so arrogant that he’s not with us here today to answer questions.”

He added, “He believes the Senate seat belongs to him.”

Standing alone on the debate stage, Ossoff took aim, as he has in the past, at Perdue’s own controversial stock trades, which prompted Ossoff in a previous debate to call Perdue a “crook.” The New York Times has reported that the Justice Department investigated but declined to charge Perdue for possible insider trading over his sale of more than $1 million worth of stock in a financial-analysis firm. The Times and other outlets have also documented numerous instances in which Perdue traded stocks in companies that stood to benefit from policies before committees and subcommittees on which he serves.

“His blatant abuse of his power and privilege to enrich himself is disgraceful,” Ossoff said.

Perdue has previously said he has done nothing wrong.

Trump’s war with Georgia’s Republican leadership over the state’s election results continues to put Republicans who oversaw the election in the position of defending the integrity of the voting system.

“The president’s statements are false,” Sterling, the elections official, said in an appearance on the NBC program “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “They are misinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters — and hell, I voted for him.”

