In Georgia debate, Kelly Loefller won’t say Trump lost

ATLANTA — In a televised debate Sunday night, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., declined to say that President Donald Trump had lost the election, arguing instead that the president had “every legal recourse available” to pursue his baseless assertion that the vote in Georgia was rigged against him.

Loeffler, whose runoff race is one of two in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate on Jan. 5, has emerged as a staunch defender of Trump. She used the debate to label her Democratic opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, as a “radical liberal” more than a dozen times over the course of an hour.

Warnock criticized Loeffler, one of the richest members of the Senate, for making a large number of stock trades after she attended a briefing on the coronavirus in January. Loeffler did not answer directly when asked whether members of Congress should be barred from trading stocks.

“Look, what’s at stake here in this election is the American dream,” Loeffler said, calling the question of her stock trades “a left-wing media lie.” She added, “This is an attack on every single Georgian who gets up every day to work hard to provide a better life for their family.”

Loeffler’s trades and those of two other senators were investigated by the Justice Department, but the department announced in May that it would not pursue insider trading charges against them. A Senate Ethics Committee investigation also found no evidence of violations.

The debate came one day after Trump held a rally in Georgia in which he falsely claimed that he had won the state — and after he made a phone call to Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to call a special session of the Republican-controlled Legislature so that lawmakers could appoint new electors who would subvert the will of the state’s voters when the Electoral College meets Dec. 14.

In a statement Sunday, Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said that a special session would not be called in Georgia, reiterating a position they had taken previously. “Doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law,” they said.

Kemp and Duncan added that state law allows the Legislature only to “direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law.”

Loeffler and Georgia’s other Republican senator, David Perdue, have both stuck by the president, attending the rally with him in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday. But prominent Republicans are worried that Trump’s airing of his grievances about his loss in the state might convince his supporters that Georgia’s voting system is indeed rigged and that they should sit out the crucially important runoff elections.

Losses by both Loeffler and Perdue would hand control of the Senate to the Democrats.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

At the debate, Loeffler hammered repeatedly on her theme that Warnock — the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached — was dangerously out of step with Georgia values. She said that he had criticized the police from the pulpit and advocated “socialism” and abortion rights.

Warnock also portrayed Loeffler as being out of touch, bringing up her stock trades and criticizing her initial opposition to Congress’ relief package for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Loeffler eventually voted for the $2 trillion package in March.)

Warnock also sought to make the case, late in the debate, that Loeffler was a radical in her own right, noting that she “welcomed the support of a QAnon conspiracy theorist,” a likely reference to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has espoused the movement’s pro-Trump conspiracy theories in the past.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

The debate came at the end of a day made particularly tense by Trump’s assertion, at his Saturday night rally, that the presidential election had been “rigged” in Georgia, a state that two recounts have shown he lost. The latest tally has Joe Biden winning by about 12,000 votes.

Georgia has already seen remarkable Republican infighting over Trump’s push to reverse the results of the race. Violent threats against elections workers have grown so problematic that a top state elections official, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, last week asked the president to check his inflammatory language.

On Sunday morning, high-ranking Georgia officials from Trump’s own party pushed back, yet again, against the president’s bogus assertions of widespread electoral fraud.