In governor's race, challengers attack Newsom's record on homelessness

Even as Gov. Gavin Newsom boasts of California's economic resurgence after the COVID-19 lockdowns, the tens of thousands of Californians living on the streets offer a searing counterpoint — a nagging reminder of the human suffering that has become a central focus of the long-shot candidates hoping to deny the Democratic governor a second term in November.

So far, Newsom holds the upper hand, thanks to the spotlight afforded to an incumbent and a $25-million reelection war chest that could easily swamp his challengers. But those advantages could be diminished if the sight of ever-growing encampments leaves voters skeptical that the governor has made any significant progress to alleviate the state's homelessness crisis, or at least has prevented it from growing worse.

Two of Newsom's most vocal challengers — Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle of Bieber in Lassen County and Bay Area energy and homeless policy activist Michael Shellenberger, a Democrat turned independent — hope to tap into festering voter anger over homelessness, crime and other quality-of-life issues as a way to overcome Newsom's enormous political advantages.

They have accused the governor of being beholden to the failed housing and homelessness policies of the far left. While ideologically different, both men are calling for a crackdown on homeless encampments and greater incentives for drug users and the mentally ill to receive treatment when provided housing.

"There's no lack of money in California. I've never seen so much money in politics, but I've also never seen so many people unhappy with what the government's doing at the same time," said Dahle, referring to an estimated state budget surplus that could top $30 billion by next summer. "I think that people are waking up and realizing that we don't have a money problem. We have a policy problem."

Shellenberger blames California's predicament on generous, no-strings-attached programs championed by the Newsom administration and liberal leaders of the state's largest cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tent cities have turned into drug dens, he said, and housing is being provided to people regardless of whether they seek treatment for addiction or mental illness.

"The reason we have so many homeless people is because we spend so much money on homelessness," said Shellenberger. "That's how you created the problem. You advertise to every homeless drug addict and mentally ill person in the United States that they're going to get a free home in Venice Beach and, if not, then they can just stay on Venice Beach and [its] open drug scene."

Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers have poured $12 billion in state and federal money into efforts to ease California's homelessness crisis, which he called a "disgrace" two years ago when promising that the issue would be the top priority of his administration. The efforts have led to 58,000 people being placed in shelters or housing since the outbreak of the pandemic under the state-funded Project Roomkey and Project Homekey, which bought hotels and other building s to be converted into housing for those in need.

In January, Newsom announced a proposed state budget calling for an additional $2 billion over a two-year period to boost efforts aimed at getting people out of encampments and into shelters while providing additional mental health services. His administration budgeted $50 million to clean up makeshift campsites and is now asking lawmakers to kick in an additional $500 million. Last month, Newsom proposed the creation of"care courts," which would provide court-ordered mental illness and addiction treatment for the severely afflicted, an estimated 7,000 to 12,000 of the state's homeless population.

Recent polls show that voters see little, if any, progress. They give the governor failing grades on the issue, making it among his greatest political vulnerabilities. Newsom is keenly aware of those frustrations.

"I can literally quantify 58,000 people that we got off the streets last year, and none of you would believe it," he said in January when unveiling his budget. "I wouldn't believe it. I see what you see. You're like, 'Give me a break.'"

In a February poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, Two-thirds of registered voters said Newsom is doing a poor or very poor job addressing homelessness — an increase of 12 percentage points from 2020. Voters were almost evenly split over Newsom's overall performance as governor.

"Things haven't gotten better for him. It's certainly the top issue in certain areas of the state, and until we start to see some progress, you'll probably continue to be dragged down by it," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley poll.