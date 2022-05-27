In-person voting begins Saturday for June 7 primary election in Sonoma County

In-person voting for the June 7 California Primary Election begins Saturday at seven vote centers throughout Sonoma County, according to officials.

It is the first countywide election conducted under the Voter’s Choice Act election model, whose objective is to allow voters more flexibility when choosing when, where, and how to cast their votes.

Registered voters who want to vote in person can cast their ballot at any open vote center, unlike previous elections in Sonoma County, when voters were assigned to specific voting locations.

Vote centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until June 7, Election Day, when center hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The seven vote centers are:

Cotati Veterans Memorial Building – 8505 Park Ave., Cotati

Healdsburg Community Center – 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building – 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters – 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Center for the Arts – 282 High St., Sebastopol

Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building – 126 1st St. W., Sonoma

Twenty-four additional vote centers will open in the four days prior to Election Day, starting on June 4.

At the centers, voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots, be issued replacement vote-by-mail ballots and make use of accessible ballot-marking devices and language assistance, as well as other services.

A list of centers and more information about election-related topics can be found on the Registrar of Voters website at bit.ly/3PHQMXr or at the Registrar of Voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

Voters casting their ballots by mail can return their ballots (postmarked on or before June 7), at one of 21 official ballot drop boxes throughout Sonoma County, or at any vote center during its hours of operation. For a map of drop box locations, go to bit.ly/3GuMrCv.