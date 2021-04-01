In Petaluma, catalytic converter thefts prompt economic, police response

Robert May knows exactly when he decided to sell catalytic converter shields to residents worried about the ongoing wave of thefts.

“When I was a victim,” said May, who owns North Bay Towing and Recovery.

With an uptick in customers missing catalytic converters, May knew there was a market for the metal covers that can deter would-be thieves. When his 2007 Toyota Prius was targeted last year, May jumped into action.

“I towed enough cars, and I just decided to get into it and try to help my customers,” May said.

On Tuesday morning, May was at Van Bebber Brothers Steel in south Petaluma watching as a massive laser cutter etched seven new “Cat Guards” out of a large sheet of aluminum – his second order with the company.

It’s a novel, market-based solution to the widespread crime spree. In a four-month period ending in late February, Sonoma County law enforcement agencies fielded more than 400 reports of catalytic converter thefts, officials say. In the first six weeks of 2021, Petaluma Police fielded 69 such reports.

But even as police work to crack cases throughout the Bay Area, they can’t curb the global market’s massive appetite for the precious metals lurking inside the catalytic converters of certain vehicle models.

Now local Petaluma businesses are working on their own strategies to fend off the teams of thieves that can boost the valuable exhaust devices in under 2 minutes.

Royce Van Bebber Jr., co-owner of the fifth-generation Petaluma steel company, said he was approached more than three months ago about making catalytic converter covers by May, and Muffler Works owner Kelly Purdy.

At first, he said, he couldn’t fathom why someone would want to steal part of an exhaust system. But he quickly moved to fill orders, securing 20 sheets of aluminum specifically earmarked for the project. Van Bebber Brothers Steel has made about 200 of the covers to date.

“When Robert and Kelly came to me with the design, they said, ‘Hey, we want to make one of these guards,’” Van Bebber said. “We can pretty much make anything as long as you come to us with a plan.”

A couple of weeks ago, at the Petaluma Police Department, Lt. Tim Lyons shuffled through video files as he prepared to show a short clip of catalytic converter thieves captured on a home security system.

Motivated by the valuable stores of platinum, palladium and rhodium, pilferers typically arrive under the cover of darkness.

In the video, a team of four men jumped out – each with a job. One served as the lookout, another fetched tools, the third operated a heavy duty jack and the final member went to work under a car sitting in the driveway of an east Petaluma home.

The video, like most of the reported thefts, took place after midnight. And despite an apparent mistake by the crew, the entire operation took less than 2 minutes.

“What amazes us is how loud it is,” Lyons said, referencing the electric saw used to detach the catalytic converter from the car’s exhaust system. “I think most people would go, ‘That’s weird; it’s 3 o’clock in the morning.’ If you hear something like that, call the police.”

Van Bebber said the aluminum he uses to craft the shields is softer than the exhaust structure thieves have to cut to remove the catalytic converters. But it represents another layer of protection that could prevent theft based solely on the extra time it would add to would-be thieves’ late-night capers, he said.

May agreed.

“It’s just a deterrent,” May said. “It definitely takes longer. But here’s the thing: If they want it, they will take it.”

Joanna Paun, Petaluma City Schools Board of Education president, said thieves targeted her family’s 2004 Honda Odyssey last month. Paun filed a police report, but hasn’t heard about any developments.

“Turns out that the cost of the repair was more than our car was worth,” Paun said in an email. “We chose to pay the difference so that we could keep the car after it was repaired.”

The theft set Paun back about $500, she said.

Ross Lockhart was working a shift as a bookseller at Copperfield’s Books the first time his 2008 Toyota Prius was targeted. Flouting convention, thieves boosted Lockhart’s catalytic converter in broad daylight, while the car was parked in the downtown Petaluma parking garage.

Six months later, during the first days of 2021, Lockhart’s Prius was again targeted – this time while parked in the driveway of his eastside home.

“In both cases, it was super frustrating and an irritating expense that was very much on brand for the terrible year that was 2020,” Lockhart said in an email, adding that insurance helped.

Lockhart said he has considered installing an aftermarket catalytic converter protector like the ones Van Bebber Brothers Steel has produced in the past few months. His friend swears by the technology, but Lockhart’s not yet sold.

“So, for now, my 2008 Prius sits in my garage, only getting driven occasionally while I consider my options,” he said.

Back at the police department’s breakroom, three-quarters of the items pinned to a bulletin board involved catalytic converter thefts. An array of heavy duty floor jacks, seized by police during the past few months, were piled in an outdoor storage area.

Like any property crime, catalytic converter theft is difficult to solve, said Lyons, the police lieutenant.

He said investigators have been working on a variety of strategies to staunch the thefts, but Lyons preferred not to get into great detail due to the ongoing investigations. He did offer this, though:

“Stay tuned.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.