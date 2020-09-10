In rare bipartisan climate agreement, senators agree to phase out greenhouse gas

In a rare show of defiance of the Trump administration, key Senate Republicans joined Democrats Thursday in agreeing to phase out chemicals widely used in air conditioners and refrigeration that are warming the planet.

Despite the Trump administration's refusal to join a global agreement to reduce hydrofluorocarbons, which are among the world's most potent drivers of climate change, a push by U.S. firms and environmentalists appears to have swayed lawmakers.

"This agreement protects both American consumers and American businesses," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who chairs the Environment and Public Works committee. "We can have clean air without damaging our economy."

The proposed phaseout will be offered as an amendment to a bipartisan energy bill, though it is unclear whether it will clear both chambers and be signed into law by President Donald Trump before Congress adjourns in January.

An unusual coalition of business and environmental groups - including the National Association of Manufacturers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, FreedomWorks and the Natural Resources Defense Fund - have been pushing Trump officials for months to support the Kigali Amendment, a 2016 agreement by nearly 200 countries to slash the use of a group of organic compounds that deplete the ozone layer and drive global warming. Some conservative organizations, including the Heritage Foundation and the Competitive Enterprise Institute, have sought to block Senate approval of the treaty.

Hydrofluorocarbons, also known at HFCs, are used in nearly every American household to cool everything from refrigerators to cars. They were widely introduced three decades ago as a substitute for chlorofluorocarbons, a different set of chemicals that were depleting the Earth's ozone layer. While this effort helped repair the ozone layer, scientists have identified HFCs as a significant driver of climate change - more potent than carbon dioxide. Cutting these emissions - one of the fastest-growing greenhouse gases in the U.S. - could avert a 0.5 degree Celsius (0.9 degree Fahrenheit) global temperature rise by the end of the century.

Barrasso joined Thursday with Sens. Thomas Carper, D-Del., and John Kennedy, R-La., in proposing to phase out the production and importation of HFCs by 85% over the next 15 years. That would put the U.S. on a path to meet the targets outlined under the Kigali Amendment, which modifies the 1987 Montreal Protocol, an international treaty to preserve the ozone layer.

The Senate proposal excudes six specific uses of HFCs, including fire suppression on aircraft, bear repellent used by hikers and inhalers required by people with asthma, and it preempts states from regulating HFCs used for those products for five years. Some states have been regulating the chemicals in the absence of federal action.

"This amendment would spur billions of dollars of economic growth in domestic manufacturing and create tens of thousands of new jobs, all while helping our planet avoid half a degree Celsius in global warming," Carper said in a statement. "At a time when we could all use some good news, this is great news for our economy and our planet. Let's get it done."

U.S. corporations, including Honeywell and Chemours, have urged ratification of the Kigali Amendment because they produce less-harmful alternatives to HFCs and see market opportunities in the U.S. and abroad. Honeywell, based in Morris Plains, N.J., started researching HFC alternatives 20 years ago and is manufacturing them in its Baton Rouge, La. plants and in partnership with companies overseas. Chemours has been producing a new coolant for auto air conditioners in its Corpus Christi, Texas plant for more than a year.

The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute said that its members have invested several billion dollars in development and that approval of the bill would lead to the creation of 33,000 new jobs, increase U.S. manufacturing output by $12.5 billion, improve the balance of trade, and boost exports by 25%.

"The range of alternatives is wide," said David Doniger, senior strategic director of the Natural Resources Defense Council's climate and clean energy program.

Environmental advocates, meanwhile, celebrated the possibility of reducing production of a class of chemicals that are contributing to the climate crisis.

"It's remarkable," said Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development.

The Trump administration has never submitted the Kigali Amendment for a Senate vote, though 17 Republican senators have asked it to do so.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he would press for ratification of the treaty.

Meanwhile, some ultra-conservative think tanks have opposed a reduction in HFCs, suggesting that alternative coolants will increase prices of consumer goods. In a statement to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee this year, Heritage Foundation deputy director Nick Loris said that "the reality is that the cost of the phase out would likely come at significant cost to American families and businesses. New air conditioning units for homeowners as well as car owners will be significantly more expensive."

Loris said "regulations are not jobs creators. Forcing a new refrigerant on consumers means businesses will have to comply with the new regulation."

As the planet warms the demand for air conditioning is growing globally, and countries such as India and China have adopted plans to increase energy efficiency and use less harmful refrigerants. China, the world's largest producers of HFCs, is in the process of curbing their use and is poised to ratify the Kigali amendment.

Zaelke noted that French President Emmanuel Macron held meetings at last year's G-7 to ensure that both China and India moved ahead with its commitments under the treaty. "On the global level, the world has moved ahead on the Kigali Amendment," Zaelke said.