In recall campaign against Gov. Newsom, rural California finds its moment

YREKA, Calif. — Inside Zephyr Books & Coffee, visitors are greeted by a turntable spinning vintage vinyl, cozy leather couches, and the smell of java roasted right here in Siskiyou County.

And by the picture window looking out on Miner Street — a stack of petitions to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Owners Debbie and Guy Scott started collecting signatures after Newsom’s pandemic restrictions hit their bookstore in Historic Downtown Yreka hard, even as the virus’ toll felt far removed from this vast rural county that did not report its first COVID-19 death until November.

The husband and wife lost a few customers. But by and large, they said, the effort to oust the Democratic governor is resonating in conservative Northern California.

“Our lifeblood is not corporate money. It’s not government funding,” Debbie said. “We’re family-oriented. We’re ranch-oriented. We’re ag-oriented. We’re small- business-oriented. And Sacramento has a different priority. They’re politically oriented.”

The Scotts are a reminder that, even when it comes to statewide issues, all politics are local.

California’s northern counties have always felt overlooked in the famously liberal Golden State. People here chafe at government regulations that they say have hobbled industries such as timber, fishing and mining. Many believe the state’s high taxes and cost of living have quickened the decline of small towns. They say their voices are drowned out in Sacramento by urban Democrats.

But amid a pandemic that has been so tightly intertwined with politics, they have found in the recall movement a response to their broader frustrations. As the effort gains steam, it feels like a win for this part of the state.

Leaders of the Republican-backed recall movement must submit 1,495,709 valid signatures by March 17 to trigger a special election later this year. This week, backers said they had collected 1.95 million signatures. While those still must be verified by the secretary of state, they say they are confident they have more than enough to qualify for the ballot.

“We’re really well received everywhere we go,” said Orrin Heatlie, the official proponent of the recall effort and a retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant. “People are coming from across the entire political spectrum to participate.”

Even if the recall makes the ballot, it will be an uphill battle to persuade enough voters to oust Newsom before his term ends in 2023, especially if schools are open and Californians are widely vaccinated against COVID-19. In a poll released last month by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, only 36% of registered voters said they would vote for a recall; 19% were undecided. Support broke down along party lines.

Tensions between rural communities and the Newsom administration over its handling of the pandemic have been building for months. Smaller counties with fewer COVID-19 cases have balked at the governor’s statewide restrictions, arguing that one size does not fit all. Last spring, some Northern California counties reopened businesses in defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Dan Newman, a campaign spokesman for Newsom, said “the pandemic has been really hard on small businesses across the state” and that the governor “has gone to great lengths to allow localities to react to it based on the situations in their communities.”

Newman said he believed people were most likely supporting the recall because of partisan politics, not the pandemic — especially in Northern California, which voted overwhelmingly for former President Trump.

“After finally starting to tire of chanting ‘stop the steal,’ this has become a new rallying cry for Trump Republicans in California and nationally,” he said. “More than 6 million Californians voted for Trump. Of course, many of them will support any scheme to try and replace a Democrat with a Trump supporter.”

But state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) jokingly called Newsom “the great uniter” because “a very diverse group of people” support the recall.

“Maybe the cardinal failure of our political system in California for a long time is that it leaves people feeling powerless and disenfranchised with so much of our lives and governance dictated from afar,” he said.

After Newsom’s stay-at-home order took effect last March, sales at Zephyr Books & Coffee tumbled more than 30%. The Scotts laid off all six employees. They kept the store open and ran it by themselves.

“We invested in the store. All of our time. Most of our resources. We have to make it work,” Guy Scott said.