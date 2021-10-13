In review, FDA stays neutral on the need for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster

The Food and Drug Administration set the stage Tuesday for a new round of decisions on which Americans should get coronavirus booster shots, releasing a review of data suggesting that an additional half-dose of Moderna’s vaccine at least six months after the second dose increased antibody levels. But the agency did not take a position on whether an additional shot was necessary.

An independent advisory panel of experts will examine the available data on both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters in a two-day meeting later this week. Votes are scheduled on whether to recommend emergency authorization of boosters for both vaccines. While the panel’s votes are not binding, the FDA typically follows them.

In documents released Tuesday, Moderna argued that a third injection is needed because the potency of its vaccine wanes over time, with levels of neutralizing antibodies falling six to eight months after a second dose. The company also cited “real world evidence of reduced effectiveness against the delta variant,” although the FDA noted that the studies diverge on whether Moderna’s protection weakened over time against symptomatic infection or against the delta variant.

The company did not argue that a booster was necessary to prevent severe disease or hospitalization but concentrated its arguments on preventing infection and mild to moderate disease.

Moderna said the mean antibody level of participants in its study was 1.8 times higher after the booster than it was after the second shot. In another measurement, the booster raised neutralizing antibodies at least fourfold in 87.9% of people compared to after the second dose, thus narrowly failing to meet the agency’s requirement of 88.4%.

In a document that Johnson & Johnson submitted to the FDA before this week’s meeting, the company argued that booster shots of its vaccine increased protection against COVID-19, including against severe forms of the disease, and increased the strength of the body’s immune response against virus variants. Johnson & Johnson said that a booster shot could be administered as early as two months after the first dose but recommended doing so at least six months after, when it said recipients had been shown to have a more robust immune response.

Only 14.9 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, compared to 103 million fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and 69 million with Moderna’s.

The advisory panel will vote on whether to recommend booster shots for Moderna on Thursday and for Johnson & Johnson on Friday after hearing from the companies, FDA scientists and the public.

A researcher will also present initial results from an ongoing National Institutes of Health study on how each of the three vaccines works as a booster shot, including whether using a different vaccine as a booster produces a better immune response against COVID-19.

In its data review of Moderna, the FDA noted that overall, the vaccines used in the United States “still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death” here. The FDA summarized the evidence for a Moderna booster without taking a position, just as it did before the committee met last month to discuss whether to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to authorize boosters for many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients. Those eligible include people who are 65 or older, who live in long-term care facilities, who have underlying medical conditions or who are at higher risk of exposure to the virus because of their jobs or institutional settings. The last group includes health care workers, teachers and prisoners.

In the review released Tuesday, the FDA proposed that the outside experts consider essentially the same eligibility groups for Moderna recipients. People familiar with the deliberations said that federal officials may also ask the committee to consider broadening eligibility for boosters to include more middle-aged people.

Moderna said it compared using a full dose and a half-dose as a booster and found that a half-dose boosted antibody levels well with lower risks of adverse side effects. It also said that a half-dose “would result in a substantial increase in the worldwide supply” of its vaccine.

Several independent studies have tried to measure whether Moderna’s potency wanes over time. One federally backed review looked at COVID cases in July and August among more than 15,000 volunteers in Moderna’s clinical trial. One group had been fully vaccinated between July and October 2020; the second was vaccinated between December 2020 and March 2021.