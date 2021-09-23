In Sonoma County, 135,000 could be eligible for COVID-19 booster shot next week

Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday said 135,000 residents would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if, as expected, federal health officials this week approve the third dose for residents 65 and older.

During a virtual town hall on the pandemic, Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a third dose for people 65 and older; adults at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness; and adults who are at high risk of contracting the virus, such as health care workers.

Only those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago would be eligible, she said.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer boosters for these groups, and Shende said the CDC is expected to follow suit.

“Beginning next week, about 135,000 Sonoma County residents would be eligible for boosters if they are approved this week,” Shende said.

Residents who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still waiting for the FDA and CDC to approve third doses for them.

The county’s roughly 135,000 residents who would be eligible as of Sept. 26 include 70,743 residents 65 and older and 63,941 residents under 65. The latter includes health care workers and others at high risk of contracting the virus, local officials said.

But Dr. Sundari Mase said local residents under 65 should not rush to get a booster shot, as the vaccines already provide a very high level immunity, even though some studies show that protection wanes slightly over time.

Mase said that the flu vaccine, for example, is only 50 to 60% effective, compared to COVID-19 vaccines, which are about 95% effective. Even if their protection decreases by 10%, “you still have 80-something percent protection.”

“I would say it’s appropriate to get it, but don’t be too concerned, wait your turn, let’s let those who are at increased risk get it first,” Mase said.

Mase said most local health care workers currently have “pretty good immunity.”

Local consideration over boosters comes as virus transmission continues to decline, even among those who have not yet been vaccinated. Officials said 76% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, with another 7% still awaiting their second dose.

Shende said that Pfizer this week reported data that shows their vaccine is safe for children between 5 and 11. She said children under 18 now account for more than one fifth of all new COVID-19 cases nationally, and the delta variant is currently sending more children to the hospital than at any other time during the pandemic.

“We’re making good progress in our campaign to get our first and second doses in arms as we make plans to offer booster shots and expand our eligibility,” Shende said.

Mase said the county is down to an average of 13.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents and the overall test positivity is 2.6%.

“I am cautiously optimistic that the worst of the delta surge is over,” she said. “But I’m concerned that we’re still seeing younger, unvaccinated individuals in the hospital with severe cases of COVID.”

She added that according to the CDC, unvaccinated individuals who are 18 to 24 are 24 more times likely to end up in the hospital with severe cases of COVID.

Even with the decline in cases, local officials continue to report deaths tied to the summer surge. On Wednesday, officials reported three more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s toll to 381 fatalities.

The deaths included an unvaccinated man between 30 and 40 with underlying health issues who died Sept. 8; an unvaccinated man 60 to 70 who died Sept. 12; and an unvaccinated woman 60 to 70 who also died Sept. 12.

