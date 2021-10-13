In Sonoma County courtroom, PG&E pleads not guilty to Kincade fire charges

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to all 33 criminal charges filed by local prosecutors against the utility over the 2019 Kincade fire in Sonoma County.

The five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts against PG&E stem from its involvement in starting Sonoma County’s largest wildfire on record, a 77,758-acre blaze that triggered the largest mass evacuation in county history.

The criminal counts, filed by District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office in April, detail effects on human health and environmental pollution from the fire, sparked Oct. 23, 2019 by PG&E power equipment in The Geysers area high up in the Mayacamas Mountains east of Healdsburg, according to Cal Fire investigators.

Two of the felony charges were brought on behalf of two children who suffered from “wildfire smoke and related particulate matter and ash” generated by the fire, according to the complaint.

Ravitch also charged PG&E with 23 misdemeanor health violations for 16 days of poor air generated by wildfire smoke from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6.

The proceedings represent the first time PG&E has faced criminal charges in Sonoma County tied to any of the destructive and deadly wildfires its equipment has started in the region over the past four years.

The Kincade fire burned over 15 days and destroyed 174 homes and a total of 370 structures. At its peak, with wind-driven flames threatening a wider swath of Alexander Valley and residents in eastern Windsor and Healdsburg, authorities ordered more than 190,000 people to flee their homes in an emergency exodus that stretched all the way to the Sonoma Coast.

On Wednesday, PG&E attorneys entered not guilty pleas to each of the counts presented in the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste.

Much of the hearing dealt with scheduling the preliminary hearing, where the prosecution will present evidence to establish probable cause for its case and convince Urioste it should proceed to trial.

Both sides agreed that hearing would be lengthy, needing at least 15 days.

“It is an unusually complex case,” said Brad Brian, PG&E’s lead attorney.

Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting and forestry agency, traced the start of the Kincade fire to a broken piece of equipment on a PG&E high voltage transmission line that remained energized during high-risk fire weather that had prompted the utility to turn off electricity in other parts of its grid.

The Kincade is one of several catastrophic California wildfires that have spurred criminal cases against PG&E in recent years. Last June, the utility pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the role its equipment had in sparking the 2018 Camp fire, the state’s deadliest wildfire.

Last month, the utility was charged with manslaughter and other crimes linked to the 2020 Zogg fire that killed four people and destroyed about 200 homes near Redding in Shasta County.

The Kincade fire has already led to a series of civil complaints against PG&E and a $31 million settlement paid by the corporation to Sonoma County and the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

PG&E, which only emerged last year from bankruptcy tied to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, also faces a lawsuit from 200 survivors of the ongoing Dixie fire, which has burned 963,309 acres in the northern Sierra Nevada and remains under investigation by Cal Fire.

PG&E attorneys contesting the Kincade fire case previously pressed the court to throw out 25 of Sonoma County’s 33 criminal charges, arguing that the basis for the accusations was legally insufficient. Urioste last month denied the procedural move, known as a demurrer, and left all charges intact.

Included in the preliminary hearing may be testimony about air quality testing, statements from witnesses, review of medical records from victims and other evidence, said Deputy District Attorney Matt Cheever. The defense may also revisit their demurrer during those proceedings, according to Brian, the PG&E attorney.

Urioste asked the attorneys to attempt to streamline the hearing, saying that three weeks is usually only appropriate in the most complicated of homicide cases, but agreed to commence on Feb. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.