In Sonoma County, oppressive heat wave gives way to suffocating smoke

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2020, 11:31PM
Three days of oven-like heat that baked the North Bay and broke records around the region with temperatures above 110 degrees in some locales ushered in a grim, surreal reality Tuesday, filled with dark skies, choking smoke and power outages that affected tens of thousands of people.

Though most of about 350 west Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home after they were roused from their homes and evacuated late Monday because of a flare-up on the southeastern edge of the Walbridge fire, powerful winds that stoked the nearly 900-acre Oak fire north of Willits remained a threat to the region Tuesday.

More than 4,300 people had been evacuated from that area of northern Mendocino County on Monday, most of them from the Brooktrails Township, a subdivision of narrow roads in the hills north of Willits that was directly in the path of the fast-moving fire on Monday.

An inversion layer kept winds calmer than had been expected on Tuesday and lowered temperatures, as well, but it trapped so much smoke from the Oak fire and the sprawling, 3-week old, lightning-parked August Complex in the Mendocino National Forest that the skies turned dark, and the streetlights of Willits came on automatically, as a result.

“Willits right now looks like it’s midnight,” Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said Tuesday afternoon. “You can’t walk without a flashlight, it’s that dark. But the good news is it’s 68 degrees out, and that fire is not making big runs.”

There seemed no escaping the consequences of shifting weather conditions, as winds both drove wildfire activity around the area and provoked a preventive power shutdown to 17,700 PG&E customers in Sonoma County — or an estimated 45,000 residents — as well as about 149,000 other homes and businesses in Northern California.

PG&E’s so-called public safety power shutoffs involve pre-emptively shutting down power lines to ensure that they do not spark wildfires during heavy winds. A red flag warning, which signals elevated fire danger, is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday because of the threat of heavy winds, especially at higher elevations.

Areas affected in Sonoma County included east Santa Rosa, the Sonoma Valley and the hills to the north and east of Santa Rosa.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Napa County, primarily in St. Helena and Calistoga, also had the lights go dark. That included the base camp for the 375,209-acre LNU Lightning Complex fire, of which the 54,940-acre Walbridge fire is a part. Most of the camp’s essential functions were being powered by emergency generator, Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said.

PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel said during a news briefing late Tuesday he expected Diablo wind gusts still could reach 60 mph in the North Bay hills before morning. He added the utility does not expect more extreme wind for at least the next week.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said helicopters were poised to begin flying at dawn Wednesday, once given the all clear weather-wise, so they could begin inspecting company power lines for damage, the first step in restoring energy to those who languished without since Monday night or early Tuesday.

Amid the disruption of COVID-19, with people working at home and schooling their children online, as well as warm temperatures and poor air quality, functioning without electricity proved just one more cross to bear, however. At least nine public schools canceled online classes.

PG&E said it hoped to have power restored to all users by Wednesday evening.

By then, the weather should be in line with more seasonable conditions – still warm, but with temperature in the high 80s, about 20 or 25 degrees cooler than last weekend, forecasters said.

Winds also should be more compatible with firefighting and power delivery than the beginning of this week.

“It’s going to get a lot more mild, especially along the coastal areas, the next few days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said from the agency’s Monterey station.

Even before the current red flag warning took effect, reports were coming in of smoke from new flareups of Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire, which ignited Aug. 17 and remains 95% contained, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Tuesday.

“Throughout the day yesterday, with the crazy heat and low humidity and wind, we saw increased activity throughout the Walbridge,” he said.

But the largest flare-ups were on the western side, near The Cedars Gateway, where there was still some unburned vegetation between the fire and the bulldozer containment line, and on the southeast side in a densely timbered area called Wild Hog Hill near Vacherie Way, south of Felta Creek.

Nicholls said air tankers and helicopters got the west side in check by nightfall, while hand crews continuing building lines, but rising winds blew embers from the southeast side that escaped the fire lines, sparking spot fires in nearby vegetation.

Nicholls said he consulted mountaintop fire cameras and, given forecast wind conditions, determined with the Sheriff’s Office that renewed evacuations in the area should be considered.

Warnings and orders were issued to nearly 2,600 residents west of Westside Road, south of Sweetwater Springs Road, east of Armstrong Woods Road and north of the Russian River.

Luckily, the flames that slopped across the fire line burned in grass and vineyards — not forest — so engine crews were able to get to the fire and keep it to 20 acres, preventing an emergency, Nicholls said.

By the end of Tuesday, everyone who was evacuated late Monday had been allowed to return home.

Kavanaugh said the remainder of the LNU Complex had, so far, weathered the high danger period well, though another night remained of the red flag warning.

“For overnight last night and for today, so far the winds haven’t been as strong as predicted over our fires,” he said. “But one thing that’s helped us today is we haven’t had direct sunlight, so you feel like it’s a lot cooler. That inversion helps keep the temperature down, and it’s not as dry.”

Fire and law enforcement officials in Mendocino County said crews battling the Oak fire similarly benefited.

“The winds that we expected this afternoon did not come to fruition, which has helped us,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tricia Austin said. “And I hate to say it, but all that smoke coming off the August Complex, actually helped us with the fire.”

The fire had reached 863 acres by nightfall, and was officially 10% contained, but Austin said she expected that once the smoke lifts enough for aircraft to fly, they would be able to see the lines better and assign a higher containment rate.

Kendall, the Mendocino County sheriff, said Cal Fire was getting great support and was building containment lines while it was possible, knowing the wind could still come up overnight and blow the fire up again.

“I’m telling you, when this kicked up yesterday, it was a knife fight in a phone booth,” Kendall said. “Every line they laid down, that fire was jumping over it.”

But after so many devastating fires in California in recent years, the public understands the need to heed evacuation orders and do so calmly, Kendall and former Sheriff Tom Allman, a resident of Willits and a reserve deputy said.

Allman also pointed out that the county’s work over the past five years to convert former logging roads into emergency access roads allowed fire engines, hand crews, and law enforcement to get into Brooktrails while ceding the one road in and out to civilians.

“Everybody’s thinking about the Camp fire,” the devastating, 2018 fire in Paradise that would be California’s deadliest and most destructive, Kendall said. “Everybody’s thinking about the Lightning Complex and the Mendocino Complex.

“This is not the boy who cried wolf,” he said. “They understand when we say it’s time to go, it’s for your own safety.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

