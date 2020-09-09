In Sonoma County, oppressive heat wave gives way to suffocating smoke

Three days of oven-like heat that baked the North Bay and broke records around the region with temperatures above 110 degrees in some locales ushered in a grim, surreal reality Tuesday, filled with dark skies, choking smoke and power outages that affected tens of thousands of people.

Though most of about 350 west Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home after they were roused from their homes and evacuated late Monday because of a flare-up on the southeastern edge of the Walbridge fire, powerful winds that stoked the nearly 900-acre Oak fire north of Willits remained a threat to the region Tuesday.

More than 4,300 people had been evacuated from that area of northern Mendocino County on Monday, most of them from the Brooktrails Township, a subdivision of narrow roads in the hills north of Willits that was directly in the path of the fast-moving fire on Monday.

An inversion layer kept winds calmer than had been expected on Tuesday and lowered temperatures, as well, but it trapped so much smoke from the Oak fire and the sprawling, 3-week old, lightning-parked August Complex in the Mendocino National Forest that the skies turned dark, and the streetlights of Willits came on automatically, as a result.

“Willits right now looks like it’s midnight,” Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said Tuesday afternoon. “You can’t walk without a flashlight, it’s that dark. But the good news is it’s 68 degrees out, and that fire is not making big runs.”

There seemed no escaping the consequences of shifting weather conditions, as winds both drove wildfire activity around the area and provoked a preventive power shutdown to 17,700 PG&E customers in Sonoma County — or an estimated 45,000 residents — as well as about 149,000 other homes and businesses in Northern California.

PG&E’s so-called public safety power shutoffs involve pre-emptively shutting down power lines to ensure that they do not spark wildfires during heavy winds. A red flag warning, which signals elevated fire danger, is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday because of the threat of heavy winds, especially at higher elevations.

Areas affected in Sonoma County included east Santa Rosa, the Sonoma Valley and the hills to the north and east of Santa Rosa.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Napa County, primarily in St. Helena and Calistoga, also had the lights go dark. That included the base camp for the 375,209-acre LNU Lightning Complex fire, of which the 54,940-acre Walbridge fire is a part. Most of the camp’s essential functions were being powered by emergency generator, Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said.

PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel said during a news briefing late Tuesday he expected Diablo wind gusts still could reach 60 mph in the North Bay hills before morning. He added the utility does not expect more extreme wind for at least the next week.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said helicopters were poised to begin flying at dawn Wednesday, once given the all clear weather-wise, so they could begin inspecting company power lines for damage, the first step in restoring energy to those who languished without since Monday night or early Tuesday.

Amid the disruption of COVID-19, with people working at home and schooling their children online, as well as warm temperatures and poor air quality, functioning without electricity proved just one more cross to bear, however. At least nine public schools canceled online classes.

PG&E said it hoped to have power restored to all users by Wednesday evening.

By then, the weather should be in line with more seasonable conditions – still warm, but with temperature in the high 80s, about 20 or 25 degrees cooler than last weekend, forecasters said.

Winds also should be more compatible with firefighting and power delivery than the beginning of this week.

“It’s going to get a lot more mild, especially along the coastal areas, the next few days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said from the agency’s Monterey station.

Even before the current red flag warning took effect, reports were coming in of smoke from new flareups of Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire, which ignited Aug. 17 and remains 95% contained, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Tuesday.

“Throughout the day yesterday, with the crazy heat and low humidity and wind, we saw increased activity throughout the Walbridge,” he said.

But the largest flare-ups were on the western side, near The Cedars Gateway, where there was still some unburned vegetation between the fire and the bulldozer containment line, and on the southeast side in a densely timbered area called Wild Hog Hill near Vacherie Way, south of Felta Creek.