Political newcomer Joe Lemas has raked in more than $8,000 in contributions in his bid to become the Area 2 representative on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, nearly doubling the total of his closest competitor, Celeste Winders, according to county campaign finance records.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 24, Lemas’ campaign received $3,270, including $1,000 donations from Intel founding member Les Vadasz and former interim superintendent Chuck Young as well as $500 contributions from teacher David Donnelley of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, life coach Mary Favaro, former Sonoma Raceway president Steve Page and retail owner Joseph Trimble.

Vadasz is an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Index-Tribune.

Separately, Lemas reported receiving an Oct. 4 donation of $1,000 donation from investor Mark Mance and an Oct. 12 contribution of $4,000 contribution from retiree Keith Hughes. Lemas had no updated campaign finance report for the latest period, Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, on file with the county as of Oct. 31. That report was due by Oct. 27.

Winders reported $4,288 in rcontributions through Oct. 22, including $500 contributions from retiree Garland Lamb, science educator Shannon Lee of Sonoma State University, retiree Kathleen Mason and business owner D'mitra Smith, former chair of the county’s Commission on Human Rights.

As of Oct. 31, candidate Jacquelyn Torres had not submitted any campaign finance statements to the county’s Registrar of Voters.

The candidates will have to file one more finance report for October and November donations before year end.

The per-period individual campaign donation limit in California is $5,000.

During the 2020 school board race, Trustee Anne Ching amassed a war chest of $18,277 versus challenger Britta Johnson’s $14,866, according to reported documents.

