In speaker fight’s final hours, arm-twisting, flaring tempers and calls from Trump

WASHINGTON — Confident that he was about to win the speaker’s gavel after a torturous four-day stretch of defeats, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., sat grinning late Friday night in his chair on the House floor. Then his face dropped.

As the voting dragged on in his 14th attempt to become speaker, it had become clear that winning would require the support of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, the Republican leader’s chief antagonist — and Gaetz had just voted “present.”

For days as the historic floor fight played out, McCarthy had remained in his seat and dispatched allies to buttonhole the remaining holdouts privately. Now, his sunny smile replaced with a clenched jaw, McCarthy strode across the floor to confront Gaetz, who leaned back in his seat, exuding defiance.

McCarthy spoke sternly to Gaetz, appealing to him to finally relent and allow the speakership crisis to end; the Florida Republican jabbed his finger as he refused. After two minutes, McCarthy, seething and head down — the first flash of frustration he had showed all week — returned to his seat. He didn’t have the votes.

The astonishing spectacle that played out into the early hours of Saturday morning was in some ways a fitting coda to a week that exposed the deep divisions in the Republican Party, the power of an unyielding hard-right flank that revels in upending normal operations of government, and a leader who has repeatedly capitulated to the right in his quest for power.

The final hours of McCarthy’s ultimately triumphant struggle for the speakership featured backroom dealing with the hard right and arm-twisting out in the open; phone calls from Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president, to try to win over holdouts; haggling over how the House would operate in the coming two years; and even a narrowly avoided physical altercation inside the chamber.

“Preferably, you do this in private,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, who acted as McCarthy’s chief emissary negotiating with the rebels. “The preference in politics is to always suffer your indignities in private, not in public. That was the goal. And the last weekend, it was evident that we would have to suffer this in public.”

Suffer they did.

“That was easy, huh?” McCarthy said after finally taking the gavel just after 1 a.m. “I never thought we’d get up here.”

Over the past century, the negotiating and deal-cutting that has paved the way for the ascendance of new House speakers have typically played out behind closed doors and far before the actual election; no speaker designate had needed more than one ballot to be elected since 1923. Instead, on Friday, much of the charged round of eleventh-hour negotiations was televised in real time for all to see.

The dysfunction that left the House without a speaker for a week also allowed the indignities to become more public. Photographers and videographers, unfettered from the normal rules governing their conduct because there was no speaker to put any in place, allowed spectators the opportunity to parse rare film live from the House floor.

As McCarthy’s allies furiously haggled with the hard-right holdouts, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has recently allied herself with McCarthy and was lobbying hard for him, was captured trying to put Trump, who had endorsed the Republican leader, on the phone with Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., a crucial defector.

Rosendale furiously told Greene not to put him in that situation, brushing the phone away, according to lawmakers who witnessed it.

At around the same time, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., who is in line to become the next chair of the Armed Services Committee, had to be physically restrained by another lawmaker who clapped his hand over Rogers’ open mouth after the irate congressman approached Gaetz.

“We haven’t seen this in a century,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., referencing the last time a speaker election dragged out past nine ballots. “We’re in an emotional climate to begin with, absent this, before we got here. It’s emotions running high.”

Rogers had vented his frustration with the defectors over the past week, threatening during a closed-door party discussion Tuesday that they could lose their seats on committees for their disloyalty. But he has reserved special contempt for Gaetz, the fourth-term Trump acolyte who has established himself as an attention-seeking rabble-rouser on Capitol Hill.

Gaetz had told McCarthy and his allies that he was interested in leading an influential panel on the Armed Services Committee, where he has served since he arrived in Congress in 2017. Rogers was having none of it.