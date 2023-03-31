Reach out to “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Have you encountered suspicious home repair or insurance solicitations in the wake of this year’s winter storms?

California communities have been hit hard by waves of storms this winter, leading to multiple emergency declarations and causing untold damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses.

As the weather finally starts to dry up and North Bay residents take stock of leaking roofs, fallen trees and other water or wind damage, consumer groups warn to be on the lookout for shady contractors.

“We see a lot of activity with home improvement contractors, especially after a storm,” said Alma Galvan, the Better Business Bureau’s Bay Area and North Coast spokesperson.

Galvan said the organization has received a spike in inquiries and traffic to its website and business directory for roofers and general contractors in particular since December when the post-holiday downpours started.

The surge in demand for construction and repair work that follows such disasters as major storms or wildfires, can draw scammers hoping to take advantage of people desperate to get their homes in order and lives back on track.

Suspect construction jobs became a serious issue in Sonoma County in the wake of the 2017 North Bay firestorm.

Solicitations might start with a knock on the door or an ad offering low prices and quick turnaround times. Beware of high-pressure sales tactics demanding an immediate decision, unfamiliar businesses with little track record or requests for all cash up front.

In California, down payments can’t exceed 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

Be skeptical, too, if a contractor offers unsolicited free inspections and finds many urgent problems. Don’t panic and agree to work before taking time to consider, shop around or do additional research.

Those performing home improvement work that exceeds $500 should technically be licensed by the Contractors State License Board. It can be risky to hire unlicensed contractors, especially if they are strangers, since there’s less recourse for poor or faulty jobs or protection if a worker is injured.

For that reason, too, it’s good to also inquire about insurance in place.

Consumer advocates recommend asking any contractor for identification and contact information and checking their license with the state board at https://www.cslb.ca.gov/ or by calling (800) 321-2752.

Here’s another important tip: Discuss all project material needs and expectations for the job, as well as clean up and debris removal. Put agreed upon terms in a simple signed contract.

Galvan warned to look out for insurance scams as well.

“If anyone comes to your door saying they’re an insurance company that can guarantee you a new roof, that’s a red flag,” she said.

If you do fall victim, “don’t be embarrassed,” Galvan emphasized. “It could happen to anyone.”

You can file a complaint with groups like the Better Business Bureau and the Contractors State License Board, which outlines the process at: bit.ly/3JXYUB2.

The Press Democrat has reported on the shortcomings of the overburdened and understaffed state watchdog, but it can be an avenue for disciplinary action, such as fines, refunds and the revocation of a builder’s license, and legislators say they’re focused on beefing up the agency.

The board may also forward findings to local district attorney offices.

In February, a family of contractors was convicted of defrauding victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.