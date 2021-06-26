In time for its 10 year anniversary, museum upgrades its offerings

“It takes a village” often refers to raising children, but in this case, it refers to rescuing a historic building from demolition.

And, safe from that fate, the Kelseyville building in question became the Ely Stage Stop and Country Museum.

Named for the Benjamin Ely family, who had significant land holdings in the county during the mid- to late-1800s, the building has played an important role in Lake County’s history for more than 160 years.

Not only was it the town of Ely’s official postal and stagecoach relay station from 1887 to 1889, over the years it also was a hotel, post office, general store, gas station and a school for wayward boys.

In 2000, when Andy and Cindy Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards bought the former S-Bar-S Ranch on Highway 29 from the Kettenhofen Family Foundation, the Ely house had been slated for demolition to make way for future highway construction. Built around 1856, it is reputed to be one of Lake County’s oldest buildings.

Recognizing the building’s historic significance, the Lake County Historical Society contacted county representatives and ultimately partnered with them to save it. Then, rather than have the building demolished, Beckstoffer donated it and 5 acres on Soda Bay Road for the new museum.

With those combined efforts, plus a donation from the Kettenhofen Family Foundation, the historic building was reborn as a museum.

Before moving the house to its current location in 2007, all the built-ons were removed, returning the building to its original core structure. It wasn’t much to look at when it first arrived on its current site, but volunteers and county workers have brought it back to life with hard work.

Owned by the county, the facility is operated by the Lake County Historical Society, which is headquartered there.

New improvements

Officially opened to the public 10 years ago on July 12, 2011, the museum and grounds are still a work in progress, with new buildings added, including a big red barn in 2012. Plans are also on the drawing board for a blacksmith shop.

Vintage tools, wagons, a stagecoach, tractors, trowels and farm equipment are on display, as well as a four-wheel drive, cable-steered Fitch tractor originally brought to Lake County in 1909. A colorful San Francisco trolley car acts as an auxiliary stage.

Historical Society President Marilyn Holdenreid is excited for visitors to see the newly planted garden of drought-resistant native plants donated and placed by the Kelseyville Sunrise Rotary Club with help from Lake County Master Gardeners.

“The garden is another reason for people to visit. It is well planned out with native plants and a winding patch,” Holdenreid said. The UC Master Gardeners of Lake County donated many of the plants as well as a comprehensive brochure listing them, she said.

Bill Lane, director of buildings and grounds, has been part of the Ely’s volunteer crew since the Ely museum opened in 2011.

“Having lived in the Clear Lake Riviera since 1981, I watched the progress of the moving of the Ely. At the grand opening, I knew I wanted to be part of this new museum and park. My initial role was as a docent, but it wasn’t long before they tapped into my construction background.”

Holdenreid said the craftsmanship of Lane and his crew of volunteers is visible everywhere throughout the grounds.

“The red brick floor in the wagon barn was designed and hand-set, brick by brick, by Bill, Jim Marshall and Fred Castaldo,” she said. “He, John and Johno Belvail recently completed installing a metal corrugated roof on the building. Keith Eggel and Myron Holdenreid are two of the other hardworking volunteers who also work alongside him.”

Funding for upkeep comes mostly from fundraisers and donations, as well as food and gift shop sales and dues paid by the 215 members of the historical society. Local resident Elizabeth Paddock recently earmarked a generous donation for the blacksmith shop in memory of her late husband Richard, who had been a blacksmith.

Summer events

From noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month, including this Fourth of July, a Fiddlers Jam takes place in front of the outdoor Trolley Stage. You can enjoy the free live music while relaxing in the shade of the oak grove with a hot dog or hamburger lunch ($8) and a root beer float ($5). Beer and wine also is available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Suzanne Schultz, director of docents and volunteers for the museum, said the monthly raffle theme that day will be “potluck and go.” There also will be a table with merchandise from the Country Store such as books, shirts, aprons, cards, soaps, crafts and mugs, for those who want to take home a souvenir.