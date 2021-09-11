In Utah, celebrating eight decades at five national parks

This tour company offers guided hiking and photography tours, including of the remote White Pocket recreation area and the nearby Peek-a-Boo canyon. The company also offers guided tours of Buckskin Gulch, North Coyote Buttes and the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. Our three-hour tour of Peek-a-Boo cost $99 per person, and our all-day Vermilion Cliffs tour cost $199 per person.

To accommodate crowds and preserve the park, Zion now closes its scenic route to private vehicles most of the year. Visitors ride free shuttle buses to reach trails, such as the popular Riverside Walk and Emerald Pools. Prices for accommodations at Zion Lodge, which opened in 1924, start at $229 and include basic but comfortable hotel rooms. Cabin prices from $200. Open daily, year-round. Seven-day entrance passes for private vehicles $35 per car; $20 per person, children 15 and under free.

Bryce Canyon is famous for its huge concentration of soaring colored rocks called “hoodoos and” for elevations that reach up to 9,115 feet. The park has two campground, plus a two-story stone-and-frame lodge dating to 1924. The Lodge at Bryce Canyon and its surrounding buildings have 114 rooms that are booked almost as fast as reservations become available. The summer room rate is $223 for the 2022 season. Open daily, year-round. Seven-day entrance passes for private vehicles $35 per car; $20 per person, children 15 and under free.

This 378-square-mile park includes hiking trails, one developed campground and two primitive ones. Settlers arriving in these canyons in the 1880s founded communities along the Fremont River and planted orchards of apple, peach, pear, plum, walnut and almond trees. Hike the easy Sunset Point trail for its panoramic views. Don’t miss the 8-mile scenic drive that starts at the Capitol Reef Visitor Center and winds through stunning rock formations. Seven-day entrance passes for private vehicles $20 per car; $10 per person without car.

With 527 square miles of desert wilderness, Canyonlands National Park is about nine times the size of Bryce Canyon, about four times the size of Arches and about two times the size of Zion. A national park since 1964, Canyonlands is popular for hiking, camping and stargazing. Of its four sections, the most accessible is the Island in the Sky district, about 32 miles south of Moab. The park has no dining or lodging facilities, but there are two campgrounds and a visitor center with rangers outside to help during the day. Open daily, year-round; check website for holiday closures. Seven-day entrance passes for private vehicles $30 per car; $15 per person without car, children 15 and under free.

Located 5 miles north of Moab, Arches has more than 2,000 arches and a 22-mile scenic drive. There is no lodging inside the park and only one 50-site campground. The bookstore is open, but museum exhibits and the theater are closed. Open daily, year-round; check website for holiday closures. Seven-day entrance passes for private vehicles $30 per car; $15 per person without car, children 15 and under free.

Arriving before the break of day to beat the crowds and the forecast of triple-digit heat, I parked my car near the steps leading to the massive North Window Arch, one of the rock stars in Arches National Park, 5 miles north of Moab, Utah.

In the dawn’s early light, I could see a trickle of people climbing toward the arch as I gathered my gear — walking stick, water, wide-brimmed hat, extra sunscreen, camera — and prepared to navigate the red rock landscape. I carefully picked my way up the gravel trail, savoring every moment.

Hiking the Mighty Five national parks in Utah — Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon and Zion — and the canyon country of northern Arizona was my way of celebrating my upcoming 80th birthday.

I drove from my home in Washington, D.C., to explore this unique landscape formed over millions of years, and I had brought a longtime friend, Jane, 72, to travel with me. We were two old ladies on a three-week road trip, guzzling bottle after bottle of water to stay hydrated. The weather was so dry it took some of the curl out of my hair.

We hiked one to two trails a day as we marveled at the colorful cliffs, mesas and canyons that offer snapshots of Earth’s history, Hollywood tradecraft and pioneer grit.

Geologist Clarence Dutton, who researched the Utah-Arizona region on horseback in the 1870s, was the first to characterize the sedimentary rock layers here as a “staircase,” which rises about 5,500 feet from the Grand Canyon and stretches about 100 miles north to Bryce Canyon National Park.

Dutton identified five layers, describing them as steps and naming them for their colors: Chocolate Cliffs, formed 200 million to 225 million years ago; Vermilion Cliffs, 165 million to 200 million years ago; White Cliffs, 150 million years ago; Grey Cliffs, 130 million years ago; and Pink Cliffs, nearly 60 million years ago. Geologists since Dutton have added more steps.

Hollywood landscape

One highlight of the trip was our tour of White Pocket, an approximately 100-acre recreation area inside the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument near the Utah-Arizona border, toward the end of our trip. Mark Spano, our Grand Circle Tours guide, drove us about 80 miles from our lodge in Kanab, Utah, to White Pocket. Halfway there, we left the paved highway and turned onto an unmarked back road with deep sand and an occasional mudhole. We arrived at 11 a.m. and stepped from Mark's air-conditioned SUV into stifling heat at an elevation of 6,000 feet.

Unlike the people-packed parks where we had been hiking, White Pocket was deserted except for the three of us and five other hikers, whom we met during our two-hour walk over slick rock that resembled cauliflower but had a concrete-like surface. I avoided the depressions called pockets, some which contained rainwater. Standing amid the bands of red, pink, yellow and white on the rock walls around me was like being inside a rainbow. It was so intoxicating I almost forgot the heat.

Hollywood has been coming to this rugged landscape to make movies since the 1930s. One of the first was “Stagecoach,” released in 1939 and starring a young John Wayne. At Red Cliffs Lodge near Moab, I rode a big, red roan horse named Little Joe on a three-hour trail ride through the valley where the 1950 movie “Rio Grande” was filmed. Moviemakers focused their cameras on the nearby Colorado River — now experiencing a water shortage for the first time — and called it the Rio Grande.

On a Canyonlands backcountry tour, we heard a behind-the-scenes story about the 1991 classic road film “Thelma & Louise.” In the final scene, the pair famously drive their Thunderbird convertible over the edge of the Grand Canyon to escape the police. We learned that the filmmakers faked the scene by using a catapult to shoot the convertible — with life-size Thelma and Louise dummies inside — over the cliffs of Dead Horse Point State Park and into the canyon below. The Louise dummy is on display in the Red Cliffs museum.

Stalwart settlers

The Utah-Arizona landscape is dominated by rocks of every imaginable shape and size. Arches has more than 2,000 arches and the 55-foot-tall Balanced Rock sitting on top of a 73-foot pedestal. In Goblin Valley State Park, I passed twisted formations that looked like giant mushrooms. Capitol Reef has a huge gray sandstone dome that reminds some people of the U.S. Capitol, although that requires a leap of imagination.

On the steep Navajo Loop leading down into the heart of Bryce, the pink shafts of rocks known as “hoodoos” seemed to resemble the soaring spires of a cathedral. Zion’s Riverside Walk along the Virgin River felt cool on a hot day, but I shivered as our shuttle bus took us past the peak called the Altar of Sacrifice, with red stains streaking down its face.