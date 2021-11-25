Inaugural Santa Rosa Turkey Trot 5k attracts hundreds

Hundreds of runners gathered at the starting line Thanksgiving morning to participate in the inaugural Santa Rosa Turkey Trot, which began near the corner of Third Street at the Old Courthouse Square.

The race took place along an “out-and-back” route along the Santa Rosa Greenway.

Serious runners could line up for the 5k FAST Turkey race at 8 a.m. Thursday, while those taking part for fun could dress up in costumes and join the Festive 5k at 8:30 a.m.. A third race was also held for the young ones, called the TINY Trot. It’s course was included a short run around the lawn of the Old Courthouse Square, officials said.

Organizers said more than 360 people signed up for the race.

The male and female winners of the Fast Turkey race were:

Wesley Methum, 23, with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds.

Mary Kate Supplitt, 32, with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds.

The money raised from the event will benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization serving Northern California.

Since 1987, it has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger and serves more than 100,000 children, families and seniors in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.