Incoming heat wave could break Sonoma County records

Sonoma County is in for a weather roller coaster over the coming days, beginning with a heat wave that could bring record-setting temperatures before a dramatic cool down that could come with rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are anticipating a 30- to 40-degree temperature swing across the Bay Area over the next five days.

On Wednesday, forecasters are expecting temperatures between 5 and 15 degrees above the seasonal normal, with highs in the 70s to low 80s at the coast and 80s to near 90 inland.

For those looking to cool off by the ocean, weather service officials are warning of sneaker waves crashing on Bay Area beaches through Wednesday night. Long lulls between big waves can make the ocean appear “deceptively calm,” officials said.

If you are planning on heading to the beach today as temperatures heat up, water temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s. Large breaking waves will be possible along the beach as well as the potential for sneaker waves. Never turn your back to the ocean. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SEufl9GTFy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 6, 2022

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week and the most likely to set records, with coastal temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s and inland temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s, forecasters said.

Santa Rosa’s record high for that day is 90 degrees, set in 1989. The normal high is 70 degrees.

Offshore winds are expected through Thursday evening, with gusty conditions in the North Bay mountains, according to the weather service.

Are you prepared for much warmer temperatures? Afternoon readings on Wednesday through Friday will be mostly in the 80s and 90s. Stay hydrated, check on others, and take cooling breaks if you have outdoor plans! #cawx pic.twitter.com/L3S1MeK9jh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2022

A cooling trend begins Friday, but it will still be warm that day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s at the coast and 80s to low 90s inland.

A temperature “whiplash” begins over the weekend, starting with a return to seasonal temperatures, weather service officials said. Weekend highs are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees lower than the peak of the heat wave on Thursday.

Early next week, a “slight chance” of rain arrives and high temperatures are looking to drop into the 60s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, meteorologists said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.