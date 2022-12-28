In one of her first public moves since being elected, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Amie Carter, who takes office next week, has reversed course on hiring an embattled former Sonoma Valley superintendent after facing a wave of criticism over her decision.

The move comes just two weeks after Carter announced Adrian Palazuelos would join the Sonoma County Office of Education to oversee equity initiatives. The notice stoked complaints from dozens of community members angered by his abrupt departure from Sonoma Valley Unified School District, where he’d served 18 months of a three-year contract.

Carter had reached a tentative employment agreement with Palazuelos early this month, according to the Office of Education, which announced the reversal in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Carter intended to appoint Palazuelos to the post after she was sworn into office in January.

But in a written statement Tuesday, Carter said the office had heard from many residents who didn’t feel comfortable working with Palazuelos.

“Creating equitable outcomes for all our students is too important a goal for it to be sidetracked by ill will or mistrust surrounding Dr. Palazuelos’ separation from his former district,” Carter said.

Palazuelos left his job in Sonoma Valley in November after signing a separation deal in which he received a $115,000 lump-sum severance payment. The reason behind his departure has been shrouded in secrecy, with district officials remaining tight lipped.

The separation deal came after he had been absent from the district for several weeks as rumors swirled about his job status. A district official later said his absence was because of an extended medical leave.

Palazuelos was expected to serve on Carter’s leadership team as deputy superintendent for six months, effectively through the end of the school year, and earn $115,000.

In announcing her intention to appoint him to the job, Carter two weeks ago said Palazuelos had a deep understanding of school operations and what was needed for students to succeed, experience at all school levels, including at the district level, and prioritized equity.

The announcement appeared to take Sonoma Valley district trustees by surprise, sparking criticism from school staff and parents. Before his departure, Palazuelos had tried to change a stipulation in his contract that required him to notify the board if he applied for a job outside the district, raising questions about the timing of Carter’s Dec. 15 announcement.

“I don’t think many here want to be working with him nor have him working for our Valley through SCOE,” Prestwood teacher Renea Magnani posted on the Sonoma Index-Tribune Facebook page.

Carter and Palazuelos tentatively discussed his short-term employment in early December when Carter learned Palazuelos was leaving his position as Sonoma Valley’s superintendent, according to the Office of Education.

Carter’s reversal was a result of the public outcry and concerns that Palazuelos wouldn’t be able to build relationships among community groups throughout Sonoma County, and particularly in Sonoma Valley, to effectively carry out his work in light of his departure from Sonoma Valley, said Eric Wittmershaus, the Office of Education’s spokesperson.

Wittmershaus said the office did not learn anything new about Palazuelos’ departure that influenced Carter’s decision, though he added the office did receive an email from the head of the local chapter of the NAACP that raised concerns about whether he was an appropriate person to lead equity initiatives.

The office also received a few anonymous letters with complaints about Palazuelos’ work, though Wittmershaus said the office didn’t put much weight into the allegations.

Carter, in Tuesday’s statement, said she hoped the discourse around Palazuelos’ appointment would not detract from the Office of Education’s efforts to address equity within the school system.

Carter, who will succeed Steve Herrington, has set a goal of ensuring all students, including traditionally marginalized students, have access to resources needed to succeed within her first 90 days on the job. She also wants to diversify the teacher workforce and increase student engagement.

As she takes on this work, Carter said she hopes to continue hearing “from many of those passionate voices who have reached out over the past two weeks.”

Sonoma Index-Tribune Staff Writer Daniel Johnson contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.