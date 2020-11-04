Incumbent Dominic Foppoli set to win race for Windsor mayor; Deb Fudge appears to secure reelection

Incumbent Dominic Foppoli appeared on his way to victory in the race for Windsor mayor Tuesday night, in what is the town’s residents first time voting directly for mayor.

Foppoli, a winery owner, was comfortably leading three opponents with 45% of the vote as 80% of precincts reported by 8:30 p.m., according to the county Registrar of Voters Office.

If Foppoli holds on to Tuesday’s mayoral race lead, he will serve a two-year term, replacing the practice of council members selecting a colleague as mayor each year.

“I am so incredibly appreciative to the people of Windsor for selecting me the first elected mayor of their town,” Foppoli said.

Rosa Reynoza, a wine industry veteran, trailed in the mayoral contest with 31% of the vote. Sam Salmon, the longest-running member of the Windsor Town Council, garnered 15%. Tanya Potter, a probation officer and former police officer, got 9%.

Also on Tuesday, town councilmember Deb Fudge appeared to win the newly formed 3rd Council District with 56% of the vote and all precincts reporting. Her lone challenger, Jeffrey Leasure, a tax consultant and former planning commissioner, got 44%.

In addition to the race for mayor, Fudge is the first elected to one of four newly formed Town Council districts. She will serve a four-year term representing the third district, covering east Windsor.

“This will be my seventh term on the council, and I still consider myself a representative for all of Windsor,” Fudge said.

On Sunday, Foppoli told The Press Democrat he learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29. On Tuesday, he said he had no virus symptoms, and was already past the 10-day isolation period required after the onset of previous symptoms. He said he didn’t plan to be tested again for coronavirus.

On Tuesday evening, Foppoli watched the national election results at El Gallo Negro restaurant in Windsor with his family, while friends and supporters, including Fudge, sat at separate tables. He said it was not an election party and county public health guidelines were followed.

A restaurant employee contacted by The Press Democrat said a 6:30 p.m. reservation was made for “the city of Windsor” for 20 to 30 people. Foppoli said he did not know who made that reservation.

A key issue for candidates in both races was development, in particular plans for a new civic center around the Town Green, which opponents of the project say would alter the character of Windsor’s signature public space.

Both Foppoli and Fudge support the development and said they will work toward its completion.

