Incumbent Jack Tibbetts faces write-in challenger in eastern Santa Rosa council race

Jack Tibbetts is one of four Santa Rosa council members whose term expires this year, and among the two who are seeking reelection, is the lone incumbent unopposed on the ballot, easing his path to a second four-year term.

Tibbetts, the top vote-getter in the 2016 election, does face a write-in challenge from Keith Rhinehart, a former UPS supervisor and substitute teacher who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2014 and the Board of Supervisors in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

The two are vying to represent the newly formed District 3, taking in eastern Santa Rosa, stretching from Oakmont to Rincon Valley and including the homes south of Howarth and Spring Lake parks east of Summerfield Road. It is one of seven districts created as part of the city’s transition from at-large elections to district-based contests for City Council.

Jack Tibbetts

Tibbetts, the 30-year-old executive director of Sonoma County’s St. Vincent de Paul Society, acknowledged the political reality that even if he and Councilman Chris Rogers win reelection, the City Council will see at least two new faces this year — Councilmen Dick Dowd and Ernesto Olivares are not running and their terms are up.

With that in mind, Tibbetts said he’s running to ensure that a changing council has sufficient stability to guide it through the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming decisions about using the $95 million in settlement funds the city received this summer from PG&E stemming from the 2017 wildfires.

"I just felt like there needed to be some continuance of institutional knowledge on the council to help shepherd City Hall along,“ Tibbetts said.

The pandemic and the PG&E settlement are intertwined in Tibbetts’ idea to take a few million dollars in settlement funds and issue microloans to local businesses. The proposal proved popular at a recent candidates forum hosted by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, when other City Council hopefuls voiced support for Tibbetts’ idea. (He later secured the chamber’s endorsement.)

“I think by and large the city has done a good job addressing the needs with businesses, but I think we’ve been avoiding the question of providing businesses with capital,” Tibbetts said.

He also said he would aim to ensure that revenue from a tax on transferring property titles continued to go toward affordable housing and homelessness programs, a policy he’s championed in the past as an elected official and an issue he works on through his nonprofit job. A recent consultants’ study of city finances targeted that revenue among about 20 other sources for potential budget relief.

“When that came under fire, that felt personal to me, so I’d like to be around to make sure that continues,” Tibbetts said.

Tibbetts said he was not actively seeking endorsements in this race but said some have “materialized,” include support from Sonoma County Conservation Action and the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

He has taken in $6,005 in campaign donations this year and spent about $403 — he said his current campaign fundraising goal was to raise money for Glass fire survivors, with more than $5,000 raised so far. He also has about $13,500 in campaign debt, mostly from his 2016 campaign.

Keith Rhinehart (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Keith Rhinehart

Rhinehart, 67, has campaigned at the county and city levels both for at-large and district-based seats. Though he has run into residency questions in previous elections, he said he now lives on Parkhurst Drive in Rincon Valley, within the District 3 boundaries.

He grew up in a home on Los Alamos Road where his mother lived until it was destroyed last month by the Glass fire. While his childhood home is outside the city, he now lives in the Third District, and it remains the part of Santa Rosa with which he identifies closest.

Rhinehart also said he launched a write-in campaign so that Tibbetts would not be unopposed.

“Here was an opportunity for me to represent my neighborhood,” Rhinehart said. “I thought it would be an honor to represent the area and the people that I grew up with.”

One of Rhinehart’s top issues is finding an alternative to dispatching police to mental health-related calls, though he emphasized that he was “not a ’defund the police’ guy.”

Rhinehart said his call for an alternative to police response in cases of mental health crises stemmed from a call to police for help in May 2019 related to his adult son. He was not placed in a psychiatric hold, as requested, Rhinehart said, and died by suicide later that night.

“I want to relieve the police of the burden of being social workers,” Rhinehart said. “Cops want to be cops, and there’s lots of good cops, and we need to get that off their laps.”

Rhinehart also said he wanted to see a “more assertive” response to homelessness from City Hall. Specifically, he wanted to see a stronger response to complaints about homeless people in the park-rich District 3, which features easy access to the city’s Howarth Park, the county’s Spring Lake Regional Park and the Trione-Annadel State Park.

“The homeless need to accept some form of help that we’re offering because our families need to be able to use the parks,” Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart also believes the city invests too much in infrastructure dedicated to cyclists, including bike lanes and “share the road” signs — a stand he has taken in past campaigns. He continues to claim that projects to make roads more bike-friendly are a waste of money for a form of transportation utilized by a minority of people.

“We spend far too many dollars on bicyclists,” Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart has no endorsements listed on his campaign site. He has contributed $297 to his own campaign and spent all of it as of Sept. 24, according to a campaign finance document filed with the Santa Rosa city clerk’s office.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.