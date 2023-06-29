While gas prices will be cheaper this Independence Day weekend, congestion in Sonoma County will be worse, analysts predict, as travelers are expected to return in pre-pandemic — if not record-breaking — numbers.

One travel expert’s recommendation is patience.

AAA is predicting 6 million Californians are preparing to travel this weekend, ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday. About 85% of those trips, they said, will be made by car while 15% will be by trains, planes, bicycles or other modes of transport.

“Patience is important this weekend for sure,” said John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA. “It does not appear that gas prices or inflation have really stopped anyone from making travel plans.”

Gas prices currently stand an average of $4.38 per gallon in Sonoma County. That’s two bucks less than last year’s $6.50 per gallon.

Travel will be busiest from noon to 6 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend — and Friday will be the height of the bustle as people get a jump-start on their weekend, Treanor said. Wednesday morning, after the Fourth, is predicted to be congested, too.

Treanor recommends people get an earlier start, hitting the road by 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Airports are also expected to be crowded. After last year’s resurgence of travelers hit airlines as COVID-19 waned, resulting in a spate of canceled and delayed flights, Treanor said the airlines have responded. “You're gonna see fewer options, fewer flights, more people.”

So, what’s a traveler to do? Be prepared, he said.

But there are other options, too. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit offers travel from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, where travelers can then access the Bay Area and Oakland or San Francisco’s airports.

Beginning this weekend, the transit service is expanding its weekend service with three extra trains, so people can attend the Marin County Fair in San Rafeal, stay for the fireworks show and then catch a train home.

Also, kids can ride the transit service for free, said Julia Gonzalez, communications and marketing manager with SMART.

Day-pass tickets, available for $10, allow passengers unlimited rides. But, don’t try to just show at the platform and expect to buy a ticket. Gonzalez said riders either need to buy a ticket using its mobile app or using a prepaid Clipper card.

SMART ridership numbers have been strong, according to Gonzalez, and the transit service is currently exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The last northbound train leaves the Marin Civic Center at 10:45 p.m. each night until the Fourth of July.

Riders can park at most stations for free. But there’s always the option to go multi-modal and ride a bike to the train.

That’s what Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Eris Weaver does. It allows for another way to explore the Bay Area, she said.

“I'll take my e-bike on SMART,” she said. “Take SMART to a town that you don't normally ride in and just ride around the downtown.”

Paula Shimizu of Windsor and Ed Buonaccorsi of Santa Rosa brought their bikes on the SMART train at Rohnert Park and planned to ride back from San Rafael on Thursday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The bicycle coalition sells maps on its website, and in local sports and bike shops, for about $11.

People who backpack or ride a bike to any California state park can stay at special hiker-biker reserved sites and usually pay a lower fee. The first-come, first-serve sites cannot be reserved ahead of time, and people are only allowed to stay one or two nights. Individual park regulations can be found online.

Bikers beware: All the road traffic projected also means a potential increase in car vs. bike conflicts.

Wear a helmet, Weaver said, start rides earlier in the morning and be aware of the travel habits or patterns of the roads along the route.

“If I were to go like right out to the coast or something like that I would do it early in the morning before people started driving,” she said.

Motorists are required by California State law to give 3 feet of space when passing a person on a bike. Cyclists can also ride in the lane of travel with motor vehicles.

Weaver stressed that drivers need to be on the lookout for cyclists on the road. “Put your damn phone down,” she said.

The California Highway Patrol and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are both stepping up enforcement in preparation for a busy weekend. CHP is implementing a “Maximum Enforcement Period,” starting 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 July 4.

During this period, “all available uniformed members of the Department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and, when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action,” said a news release from the agency.

Sonoma County deputies will also be out on Lake Sonoma, the Russian River and Pacific coast.

Misti Wood, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, said the agency is expecting to see more visitors on the water this weekend.

Like Treanor, Woods invoked patience.

Fourth of July revelers enjoy a lazy float trip on the Russian River in Monte Rio. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017

“Expect that it's going to be busy. So please, have patience and plan some extra time into your itinerary for the day expecting you're going to be dealing with a lot of other visitors,” she said.

Deputies will be on the lookout for people boating under the influence. It is against California Harbors and Navigation Code to operate watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

And, “as always, if you can't swim, don't go in,” she said.

Woods said regardless of staffing levels, “there's always a dispatcher who's going to answer your call, and there will always be a deputy who shows up to help you when you need it.”

“Never hesitate to call if you need help,” she said.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.