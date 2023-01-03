Index-Tribune Photo Editor Robbi Pengelly’s top photos of 2022

Longtime Index-Tribune photographer’s unique perspective on Sonoma Valley.|
ROBBI PENGELLY
INDEX-TRIBUNE PHOTOGRAPHER
January 2, 2023, 4:28PM

Editor’s note: Each year we ask our photojournalists to select their photos of the year, the best of the best. To see more of our award-winning team’s favorite pictures showing life in Sonoma County in 2022, go to pressdemocrat.com.

“This was a year of finding normalcy with a yet-to-be-defined path. The image of Bryan Tedrick’s latest masterpiece roaring to life was a triumphant start. The bustling world of post-pandemic pet grooming showed us a new normal, at least for now. And then there was the return of the grape harvest, every August as usual — some things do stay the same,” ‒ Emily Charrier, Index-Tribune editor.

