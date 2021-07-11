India’s COVID orphans find themselves wondering what’s next

PATTAPUR, India — In a small, colorfully painted house on India’s eastern coast, G. Sonali Reddy cooks meals and feeds her younger siblings by day and rocks them to sleep at night, hoping to assuage their fears, just as her mother would.

Reddy, 14, is her family’s caretaker. Several years ago, her father took his life after the failure of the family’s business selling spare trolley parts. Then in May, her mother, Sabita, contracted COVID-19 as a calamitous wave of infections swept across India.

Within hours of reaching the closest city hospital with medical oxygen, Sabita Reddy was dead.

“My mother kept us safe like an umbrella does, from the heat and rain of life,” said Sonali Reddy, holding back tears. “I imagine her being close to me. That’s what keeps me going.”

Reddy and her siblings are among more than 3,000 Indian children who have been orphaned during the pandemic, according to state governments. They are a heart-rending testament to the devastation wrought on families as the coronavirus has erased hundreds of thousands of lives across the country.

Even with all that has been lost, the orphans’ plight has punctured the public consciousness, an acknowledgment of the profound challenges facing a country already full of vulnerable children.

Indian states have announced compensation of about $7 to $68 per month for each orphan, along with promises of food and free education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed in a tweet to “ensure a life of dignity and opportunity” for the children.

But advocates fear that when the attention inevitably fades, the orphans will be left susceptible to neglect and exploitation.

Already, the children, shellshocked in some cases from the loss of their entire families, have found it difficult to obtain death certificates to qualify for government benefits. Some will also find it hard to return to school.

In the longer term, the many orphans from poor families in remote areas face the risk of human trafficking and child marriage. Trafficking of children is rampant in India, where they are enslaved for work or sex. And the country has the largest number of child brides in the world, according to UNICEF.

Adoption is not an option for many of the orphans, given cultural taboos against the practice. Older children, in particular, often cannot be matched with adoptive families.

“The government is trying to save its face as the catastrophic tragedy ravaged India,” said Medha Pande, a law student at Delhi University who has written about sociolegal issues arising from the pandemic.

“They came out looking unprepared,” she added. “They are just creating a subgroup out of a larger group of vulnerable children, saying they can easily look after them.”

On a recent morning, officials in the village of Pattapur, in Odisha state, arrived at Reddy's home, where her maternal grandmother moved in after her daughter’s death.

They had come to deliver an “orphan pension” to the children, enough money to last for the summer. Bank accounts were opened in their names. The officials dropped off large bags of rice.

Saucer-eyed, Reddy listened carefully as they rattled off a list of instructions for using her bank account. Her siblings — Jagabalia, 8, and Bhabana, 5 — looked on listlessly, clutching their sister’s blue dress.

Even before her mother’s death, the family had a meager existence. Newly widowed, Sabita Reddy opened a small snack shop in the front room of their home. She spent what little money she had to provide after-school study for her oldest child.

With her father gone, Sonali Reddy was especially close to her mother.

“My siblings beg me: ‘We want to go to mummy,’” Reddy said as she fiddled with her thumbs. “When our father passed away, we thought, ‘At least mummy is there.’ Now, the virus has taken her away too.”

Hundreds of miles away in the southern city of Hyderabad, G. Sathwik Reddy, 13 — no relation to Sonali Reddy — hears similar pleas from his sister after their parents died during the peak of India’s recent wave of infections.

When his sister, Haanvi, 3, asks for “mummy” and “daddy,” he tells her simply, “They will come home tomorrow.”

Their father, Gopal Reddy, had a small business making iron fences for farms. Like millions of middle-class Indian families, they saved as much as they could to send their children to a private school. Their mother, Deepa Reddy, cooked special chicken dishes for her children every Sunday and helped Sathwik with his homework.

In April, Gopal and Deepa Reddy and the children’s grandmother contracted the virus within days of each other. With chronic oxygen shortages in India and hospitals turning away patients, the family worried about their chances.