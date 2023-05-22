White hand prints marked a red tepee that rose 20 feet into the air from a corner of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Sunday, where more than 200 people were on hand for the Indigenous Peoples Gathering.

The hand prints came from grieving mothers.

They were among the many symbols of loss and healing on display for the event, which began Saturday and was geared to celebrate Indigenous peoples with vendors, speakers and performances.

Some visitors wore different shades of red to honor missing persons. Others dressed in regalia or plainclothes sat aside the red tepee, erected by the campaign to highlight the numbers of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and people.

"We felt the responsibility of traveling wherever we're invited to bring awareness,“ said Marge Grow-Eppard of the Miwok/Mewuk Nation and president of All Indigenous Missing & Murdered, a Vallejo-based organization behind the traveling display.

“Everywhere we go more hand prints are added,“ she said.

The inside of the dwelling is painted orange with white footprints to represent boarding school children who never returned home. The group also raises money to collaborate with other organizations and tribes to donate tepees — from as far away as Bemidji, Minnesota — to spread the message, she said.

Performers of all ages donned regalia that ranged from loose-fitting white pants and shirts with bright pink sashes to flowery green dresses with hanging tubes and flowing multicolored shawls layered over floor-length skirts.

Organizers estimated people from over 30 tribes and nations were in attendance.

Enthralled guests lined the main show area, recording the dance and drumming performances on their cellphones from folding chairs or from the bleachers.

Master of Ceremonies Reuben Crowfeather (Hunkpapa Lakota) introduced performers and speakers from the stage. Behind the stage, painters worked on colorful canvases that stretched five feet high.

Families meandered through the 20-plus booths that surrounded the main venue. Jewelry and clothing were for sale at some, while other booths offered information on health services and community support.

“It feels a little bit like home,” said Connie Claymore who is Lakota of Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. She had watched her daughter perform Saturday.

It was “heartwarming,” she said, to participate in an event similar to those she experienced growing up.

“Like I was telling my daughter, you don’t always see. It’s just fun to see that there’s more Native people around,” she said.

Friends Jessica Dominguez and Sarah Fuentes of Santa Rosa brought their children on Sunday to enjoy the culture with one another.

“It's good to see friends and family at one event that you don't normally see. You see a lot of elders,” said Dominguez, who is of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation in Ukiah.

Though now in just its second year, the event is a revival of similar gatherings from decades past in Santa Rosa, said MaDonna Feather-Cruz of Round Valley Indian Tribes and one the organizers.

“We’re glad to have it back,” she said.

She added that such gatherings help improve and sustain the local community’s health, providing participants outlets to express grief, sorrow and other emotions.

“After we're done with our ceremony, we're able to go on, to do good things in our community, in our families, in our lives, with our work, with our people, with our community, with our schools, with our relatives that are in the community,” she said.

