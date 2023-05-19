The Indigenous Peoples Gathering will return for its second year Saturday and Sunday in Santa Rosa and is expected to draw many to celebrate local, national and international Indigenous cultures.

“This is an event to bring together Indigenous communities ... and for those who are disconnected to reconnect,” said Reuben Crowfeather of Hunkpapa Lakota and master of ceremonies.

He also encourages the greater community to join and learn.

First held in 2022, over 30 tribes were represented at the daylong event that drew hundreds of participants from as far away as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada, Crowfeather said.

This year will open with a ground blessing at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a schedule that includes various tribal and inter-tribal events. There will also be captivating dance performances, Indigenous vendors and workshops.

A portion of the event Sunday will be dedicated to the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women movement, and attendees are asked to wear red in support.

The alcohol- and smoke-free celebration is free for the public and will be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is free.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.