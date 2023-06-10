They lived and loved and fought and worked and played games and listened to music, and they died penniless, unable to afford their own burial and without relatives who were able or willing to cover it for them.

But each was a human being, deserving of an appropriate final resting place — and public recognition of their lives.

That’s the idea behind a ceremony that will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sebastopol. The event, the first of its kind in Sonoma County, will honor 480 people who were buried at the cost of the county over the past decade.

“I think that everybody deserves an opportunity for dignity and respect in their last stages of life, and to not be forgotten,” said Paul Dunaway, director of the Human Services Department’s Adult and Aging Division, which takes the lead on indigent burials. “A lot of folks simply can’t afford the cost of cremation or burial. And some have been alienated from their community. I think it’s the community’s responsibility to not let that happen.”

Every year, the bodies of approximately 140 people who die in Sonoma County go unclaimed at the coroner, local hospitals and funeral homes, according to Human Services. Their names are sent to the Public Administrator’s office, designated by state law as the place of last resort for body disposition.

If the deceased has no financial reserves, the Public Administrator attempts to find family or friends to make final arrangements. But those attempts are not always successful.

A typical cremation in California costs anywhere from $1,300 to $2,300, Dunaway said. The expense of arranging a full funeral and burial service is often much more, usually between $2,000 and $10,000.

“It’s costly to live here, and not everybody has the same means,” Dunaway said. “It could be someone who is very connected to family, but they just can’t afford that price tag.”

Other times, family members may be unwilling to pay for burial for personal reasons.

Bodies that ultimately remain unclaimed — an average of about 45 people per year — receive an indigent burial through the Sonoma County Coroner’s office.

The pauper’s graveyard, or “potter’s field” — a reference to the Biblical story of Judas Iscariot — is a long-held global tradition. Notable examples in the United States include Hart Island in New York City and Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground in Richmond, Virginia. Golden Gate Cemetery, near the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, had a potter’s field.

Sonoma County’s indigent burials have been happening at Fountain Hills for at least as long as Dunaway has worked at the Department of Human Services — 24 years. Those bodies are cremated, and the cremains interred in the memorial park’s rose garden.

If the deceased was a military veteran, their remains receive a motorcycle escort to Dixon National Cemetery by a contingent of veteran riders. Those remains are draped with the American flag and carried down a flag line into the cemetery, where a formal ceremony is performed. Students from a nearby school read the name, rank and place of service for each veteran, and the event is concluded with a 21-gun salute.

For the ceremony at Fountain Hills on Saturday, Dunaway’s office created a list of indigent burials dating to 2012. This is the first time the county has marked the process with a formal event.

The ceremony, Dunaway said, was the brainchild of Jasdeep Singh, a supervising deputy of public conservatorship, public guardianship and public administration. Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Human Services Director Angela Struckmann, Coroner Sgt. Detective Michael Schemmel and Veterans Remains Officer Ron Collier all are expected to speak.

It will conclude with words from faith leaders. Colleen Soldate, director of caring ministry at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Rosa, is officiating.

Dunaway hopes this will become an annual event.

For many people who have fallen on hard times, the knowledge that there’s a place for their remains is its own comfort, said Kristen Font, community engagement and communications manager with county Human Services.

She described a recent conversation she had with a man who is currently at a long-term care facility in Sonoma County. He joined the military, graduated from college and was an elementary school teacher, before he fell on hard times after a car accident and began having health issues. He was feeling anxious about how he will pay for cremation when the time comes.

“I explained how all parties involved work to ensure dignity to the deceased throughout this process,” Font said. “(He) said this made him feel more at peace.”

Font believes it’s important to recognize that poverty did not strip the basic humanity of the people who receive indigent burials. She mentioned a man named Joe (Font declined to include the man’s last name), a Vietnam War vet who always wore his military hat as he patrolled downtown Santa Rosa in his wheelchair, offering friendly hellos to passersby. He died broke, but his ashes now rest in the Dixon cemetery.

“He was loved by many, but didn’t have family,” Font said. “There are many here in Santa Rosa that won’t forget him.”

The Press Democrat went through a few dozen names on the Public Administrator’s burial list and attempted to locate relatives, to learn more about the deceased. It was slow going. The people whose remains will be laid to rest Saturday had fallen through society’s cracks in one way or another, and frequently had few social connections.

Some of them no doubt contributed to their own alienation.

One woman reached for this story called the father of her son “a monster,” and said she was in “a horrible situation” with the man from the time she was 12 years old. Another man said his family lost touch with his now-dead aunt after she had beaten him severely when he was 4 or 5 — for refusing to eat the can of Chef Boyardee pasta she had heated for him.

Both asked that they remain anonymous.

Dunaway acknowledged the dilemma of honoring these people with a ceremony. Still, he’s convinced there is a public benefit in doing so.

“Just speaking from my own personal perspective, it’s not that black and white,” he said. “Nobody is either all bad or all good. There have been people who haven’t been all good in life. But none of that matters when someone passes away sometimes. I would hope any family member who had a difficult time would have some resolution in this.”

