Indoor dining allowed at Tahoe as Placer County moves to red tier

Visitors to Lake Tahoe now have the option of dining indoors.

Placer County is one of 13 California counties that moved to the red tier of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, according to KCRA. The tier allows restaurants to open indoor dining at 25% capacity, as well as loosens other restrictions on businesses such as movie theaters and gyms.

The reopenings come as snow continues to fall throughout the region. Snow showers and wind gusts are forecast Monday evening from Tahoe to Reno, Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows saw 8 inches of snow on the upper mountains on Sunday night, and more snow is expected later this week, according to the resort. Total snowfall throughout the season has almost reached 30 feet.

Although indoor dining has reopened at limited capacity, masks are still required.