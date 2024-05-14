Inland Empire battles low college grad rates to gain higher tech jobs and businesses

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

For many Californians the Inland Empire is a view from Interstate 10 of massive warehouses and desert en route to Las Vegas or other parts of the country.

To residents of the region, which comprises Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, it’s a place of affordable housing yet interminable traffic, sweeping vistas shrouded by perpetual smog, and huge employers alongside family-owned businesses.

More than 4.7 million people — 12% of California’s population — live in its 27,000 square miles and more are moving in, including a growing Latino population. Though the Inland Empire is a major economic hub for the state, its workers earn less than statewide averages, its homes cost about half the price of those in coastal counties, and there are fewer college graduates than in most metro areas in California.

Lower education levels mean “we have been unable to attract higher-tech, higher pay, higher quality industry to the region,” said state Sen. Richard Roth, a Democrat from Riverside. “That’s beginning to change and it needs to change. The Inland Empire is going to have to move out of the warehouse era and move into the high-tech industry era.”

Inland Empire’s leaders acknowledge that the region lags behind others in California and that it’s a struggle to manage air pollution, environmental sustainability and economic growth. But several said they are working on ways to close the gaps, boost entrepreneurial opportunity and spur innovative business and higher-paying jobs. Here are some of their ideas:

Tomás Morales President, Cal State University, San Bernardino

Tomas Morales, president of Cal State San Bernardino, says the college is producing more graduates prepared to work in robotics in the Inland Empire. Photo by Jules Hotz for CalMatters

Inland Empire’s massive warehouses increasingly are moving toward automation and expanding beyond distributing goods to manufacturing them. Tomás Morales, Cal State University Bernardino’s president, says demand for an educated workforce is increasing — but the transition could displace some workers while shifting the job market from lower-wage positions to skilled trades and high-tech jobs.

One obstacle is the region’s low educational achievement level: 20% of Inland Empire residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, Morales said, while national and statewide averages are about 37%.

“Clearly that’s a big challenge for the industry and a big challenge for the community: how do we prepare an educated workforce to provide leadership in the area,” Morales said.

With 88% of its 18,000 students coming from Riverside or San Bernardino Counties, Cal State San Bernardino is training a home-grown workforce for local industries, with undergraduate and graduate programs in cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and supply chain management.

The effort to educate new professionals took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morales said. The university’s four-year graduation rate of 25% and six-year rate of 55% are down from its record high of 31% and 62%, respectively, in 2020.

Faculty and administrators hope to improve graduation rates while focusing on the region’s workforce needs.

“We’re graduating students in computer science, prepared to work in the robotics space in distribution centers,” Morales said. “We’re producing managers to support logistics and supply chain management throughout the Inland Empire.”

Michael Burrows, CEO of San Bernardino International Airport

San Bernardino International Airport emerged from the site of Norton Air Force Base, which operated a military logistics depot for half a century. When the base closed in 1994, it took more than 10,000 jobs with it.

It took decades to bring those jobs back, CEO Michael Burrows said.

Michael Burrows, CEO of San Bernardino International Airport, said it took decades to restore jobs lost when the Norton Air Force Base closed in the Inland Empire. Photo by Jules Hotz for CalMatters

The year after the base closure, the airport began leasing vacant space to various businesses: a paper company, an aerospace firm, an RV manufacturer. Then it added charter flights and aircraft maintenance.

“In many cases we’ve seen our aircraft mechanics graduate up to other careers in aviation, to become pilots and air traffic controllers,” Burrows said.

The pace picked up with the launch of commercial air cargo, starting with UPS in 2017, FedEx in 2018, and then Amazon Air’s Southern California hub in 2021.