Inmate found dead at Sonoma County Jail

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 11:17AM
An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail was found dead inside his cell on Tuesday, authorities said.

A deputy found Benjamin Vega, 43, of Rohnert Park hanging in the single-person cell shortly before 5 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Vega had used a bed sheet that was inside the cell to hang himself, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies gave Vega CPR and called for an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Vega had been booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Saturday by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and committing a felony while out on bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cell where he was found dead is in a part of the jail designated for recently booked inmates, separated from others to prevent coronavirus transmission, according to Valencia.

Inmates are held in that part of the jail for 10 to 14 days and are tested for COVID-19 during that time, Valencia said.

Vega was not deemed at risk for suicide when he was booked into the jail and was not placed in a safety cell for inmates with mental health concerns, Valencia said.

Valencia said there were no security cameras pointed at Vega’s cell. Deputies check on inmates periodically and Vega was found dead during one of those checks, he said.

The moment when Vega was found was captured on a deputy’s body-worn camera, Valencia said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division is investigating the death because of a county-wide protocol that any in-custody death is investigated by a different law enforcement agency.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

