Sonoma County Jail inmate who died after being discovered unconscious identified

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who died after being found unconscious in his Sonoma County Jail cell as a Santa Rosa resident.

Deputies found Gabriel Nathan Wibier, 47, unresponsive at 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m.

Autopsy results are pending.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said that Wibier had been alert just 10 minutes before deputies found him unconscious.

Wibier had been serving a sentence related to property crimes and a DUI, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested in August and later pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted burglary.

Valencia said Tuesday that foul play was not suspected in Wibier’s death, since he was alone in the cell.

Even so, the Sheriff Office’s violent crimes unit is investigating the death. Concurrently, an internal affairs investigation will review whether staff followed jail policies and procedures at the time of the man’s death, Valencia said, a process that includes examining surveillance video and interviewing jail personnel.

This story will be updated.

