Inmate who escaped Butte County Jail back in custody

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 25, 2021, 12:23PM
OROVILLE — An inmate who escaped Monday from a Northern California jail is back in custody, authorities said.

Michael Berry, 29, escaped from the Butte County Jail in Oroville while deputies were conducting a check of inmates in the minimum security dorm of the jail, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Correctional staff monitoring surveillance systems saw Berry exit the jail perimeter fence and deputies immediately began searching for him, the office said.

Officials arrested Berry hours after his escape. The office did not give any other details about how deputies and detectives searching for Berry found him.

Berry was arrested January 11 for a felony burglary charge. He now faces a felony charge of escaping from a custodial facility, the office said.

