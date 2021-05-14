Inmate’s call saves man attempting suicide at Mendocino County Jail

An inmate’s call through the Mendocino County Jail intercom system Thursday saved another inmate who tried to kill himself.

Correctional deputies responding to the inmate’s call found the 32-year-old man, who is from Covelo, in need of medical attention inside the cell, according to a news release from Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. John Bednar.

Deputies found the man was still breathing and had a pulse. Jail medical staff took over from there, and emergency medical services were called, Bednar said.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital for assessment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the inmate who reported the information to staff and our correctional deputies that worked quickly to save this man’s life,” Bednar said in the release. “We would also like to thank the jail medical staff from Naphcare, our contract medical provider, as well as Ukiah Valley Fire Authority and Medstar ambulance for their support in caring for this individual.“

