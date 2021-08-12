Coming Friday morning: Inside a Santa Rosa cancer patient’s decision to end his life

Ralph Harms lived his life and by all accounts lived it well. But as skin cancer ravaged his 85-year-old body, he began to wonder what exactly he was living for.

After learning about California’s End of Life Option Act, he decided to beat cancer to the punch and end his life on his own terms.

Because he felt not enough people knew about their end-of-life options, he asked Press Democrat columnist Kerry Benefield to write a story about his journey.

Benefield and photojournalist John Burgess spent 17 days documenting Harms’ last days and were with him on the day he took the medications that ended his life.

Their story — Ralph’s story — appears Sunday, only in the Press Democrat. Subscribers can see an exclusive preview on Friday at pressdemocrat.com. To subscribe, call 707-575-7500 or visit subscribe.pressdemocrat.com.