Inside a son’s search for his missing father amid massive Glass fire evacuation

Sam Warner was still kicking himself.

As his dad, Robert Warner, 73, napped Tuesday afternoon, Sam was still reeling from the most stressful 12 hours of his life.

On Sunday night, while Sam sat helplessly in gridlock behind the wheel of his pearl green Prius, he learned that Robert had been safely evacuated from Oakmont as fires encroached upon the east Santa Rosa senior community.

The next morning, Robert’s family found proof: A Press Democrat photo of evacuees at Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Hall showed Robert in the foreground, in a red shirt and hat. But when Sam went to pick up his dad Monday morning, he found no sign of his father or any record of him ever checking in.

The family wouldn’t find Robert until Monday afternoon, when Sam received a call from a hospital emergency room in San Francisco. His dad was fine and ready to come home.

“From the start of seeing the fires come over the mountain, and being stuck in gridlock, and not knowing what was going to happen with my dad, and not being able to find him, was probably the most stressful period of my life,” Sam said.

Although she didn’t call out any person or agency for blame, Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the incident demonstrates a societal-level failure to care for seniors.

“This was clearly a case where someone needed 24/7 caregiving, which is very expensive,” said Zane, adding that dementia is particularly difficult. “That highlights what is wrong with our culture, which is we do not have resources and policies in place in our country to take care of our seniors.”

It started Sunday evening, before the call came for Oakmont’s 5,000 senior residents to evacuate. Sam drove to Calistoga Road, northeast of Oakmont, to get a better look at what was then the Shady fire to see if it posed a threat. He remembers it didn’t look like much and then returned to his home in Santa Rosa.

All of Santa Rosa knows now how quickly that changed.

By the time Sam made it back to Calistoga Road, in a frantic effort to pick up his dad amid an evacuation order late Sunday night, the road was gridlocked. Sam watched out his driver’s window, helpless as flames cascaded over the ridge and toward his dad’s neighborhood.

“I’m just freaking out at this point, thinking I’m not going to be able to get him,” said Sam, 24. “I just felt helpless. I felt a lot of regret not just going to get my dad before there was traffic. If I had known what would happen …”

Sam trailed off.

On Sunday night, as the Glass fire menaced the eastern edge of Sonoma County, Sam called Robert. They discussed the plan: The city of Santa Rosa was sending buses to pick up seniors, like Robert, who don’t have cars.

Robert has a cellphone. But he also has dementia. When he set off for Oakmont’s community center, he took only the clothes on his back. No phone.

Back on Calistoga Road, Sam finally made it to a police checkpoint. The road was still open, but with all of the traffic, it looked like it would take too long to reach Oakmont. Then came the confirmation: he was told a police officer had brought his father to the buses waiting to evacuate residents to Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Hall.

The next morning, he went to pick up his dad. But the evacuation center had no record of him checking in.

Sam blitzed through the Veterans Hall, scanning for any sign of his dad. He and his mom, Jan Warner, got a list of other evacuation centers, and began checking them, one by one.

“I was driving around like a madman,” Sam said. “We went to A Place to Play, the Petaluma evacuation center. I had family call Sonoma Raceway to see if they could have someone look around.”

On his way back to his mom’s house Monday morning, Sam filed a missing person’s report with the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“At that point, we’re thinking of what else to do,” he said.

They made some flyers, hoping someone would recognize Robert. As he was preparing to head out to post them, he got the call from a Kaiser Permanente emergency department in San Francisco. Somehow, his father had been transferred to the San Francisco hospital overnight, although he is still not sure of the details.

Sam said he thinks there ought to be a way to track residents, especially elderly residents during evacuations. But he also knows, with tens of thousands of residents fleeing the wildfire Sunday night, that might be easier said than done. So, mostly, he blames himself.

He should have picked up his dad the first time he made his way to Calistoga, he said. He should have met his dad at the Veteran’s Building on Sunday night, he said.

On Tuesday, Sam and his dad were both at Jan’s home. Sam said Robert, who chose not to be interviewed, was able to recount pieces of his harrowing Sunday night. But he’s a little foggy on the details.

Sam won’t quickly forget.

“Luckily, he is safe. But we went through hell just trying to track him down,” Sam said. “With the elderly population, there should be a way to keep track of people taken from their homes. It might save this kind of experience in the future.”

