Inside an FBI interrogation room: Here’s what happened after a Boogaloo follower showed up to confess role in Oakland federal cop killing

Robert Alvin Justus Jr. decided he’d had enough. He wanted to get something off his chest, and he needed the FBI.

Two weeks earlier, in May 2020, Justus had driven an unmarked white van past the federal building in Oakland while his acquaintance, a U.S. Air Force sergeant named Steven Carrillo, showered the building’s security booth with bullets, killing one Federal Protective Services security officer and wounding a second guard.

But now Carrillo was in custody and Justus was growing increasingly paranoid. He’d seen a silver SUV with tinted windows outside his Millbrae apartment, and guessed — accurately, it turned out — that the vehicle belonged to the FBI. But mostly, he feared that fellow followers of the Boogaloo movement — a loosely organized anti-government group that is preparing for a second Civil War and allegedly inspired the Oakland attack — might come after him.

“My life’s been a living hell since then,” Justus told the agents at the beginning of an hours-long FBI interrogation in June 2020. He later added, “Honestly, I wish I’d never f—ing did any of this.”

Now, for the first time, a transcript of that FBI interrogation has been made public, revealing new details about what led up to an assassination committed steps away from a massive George Floyd demonstration. Justus’ trial is scheduled to start next week; he faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

The transcript shows that the 33-year-old father of two attempted to paint himself as an unwilling participant in the murder of 53-year-old FPS Officer Dave “Patrick” Underwood, shoving most of the blame on Carrillo, who had been apprehended in Santa Cruz County for ambushing police officers there and murdering Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller following the Underwood killing.

When agents pressed Justus as to why he didn’t do more to stop the Underwood shooting, he pled stupidity.

“I was elected class clown every f—ing year in school,” Justus insisted, according to the transcript. “I don’t pay near as much attention to f—ing anything as I should. I’m a complete dunce.”

According to the prosecutors, the 33-year-old locksmith showed up at the San Francisco federal building at 450 Golden Gate Ave. on June 11, 2020, flanked by his mother and father, who told security at the front that their son wished to pay the FBI a visit.

Based on Justus’ own statements to the FBI, it appears likely he will paint himself to jurors as something of a hostage, who believed he was simply going to Oakland that night to protest the police murder of Floyd, but ended up Carrillo’s driver in a mission to “kill as many cops, agents if possible.”

Carrillo pleaded guilty to both Underwood and Gutzwiller’s murders. He was sentenced to 41 years in federal prison for the Oakland shooting, and life without parole for the Ben Lomond ambush. He is currently being housed in Mule Creek State Prison.

The 202-page transcript shows that FBI agents became friendly with Justus, and asked him to repeat his story three times in great detail. During breaks in the interrogation, they gave him cigarettes and soda, and made small talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Revolutionary War, and video games.

Justus told his story as he and his father sat in a room with multiple FBI agents, who questioned him not just about the May 29, 2020 shooting, but also Justus’ communications with followers of the Boogaloo movement. He said he met Carrillo through a Facebook group for Boogaloo followers called “/K/alifornia Kommando,” which has since been shut down.

“I’m scared,” Justus told his father at one point during the interview.

FBI Agent Richard Harvey assured Justus that he would feel an immense sense of relief if he stayed focus and told the truth.

“Trust me when I tell you this, you are gonna feel 1 million times better once you get this off your chest,” Harvey said.

Justus approached Carrillo’s parked van in the San Leandro police parking lot, and things quickly took a turn for the worst. He said Carrillo pulled back a homemade curtain inside the van, revealing body armor, multiple firearms and molotov cocktails. Then Carrillo spotted an AC Transit bus driver approaching and said he was going to kill him.

“I said, ‘Dude he just looks like some dude on his break. Just don’t, he’s not even paying attention. Don’t do that,'” Justus told the FBI. “(Carrillo) thought about it and said, ‘Yeah, you’re right. Okay.’ Then he went back to filling up more magazines.”

Next, Justus said, Carrillo actually pointed a rifle at him and accused him of being a “cop or a rat.” When Justus reassured him that wasn’t the case, he told Justus to drive the van to Oakland.