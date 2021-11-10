Subscribe

Inside Death Valley Junction, the forgotten California town with two residents and an opera house

ANDREW CHAMINGS
SFGATE
November 10, 2021, 8:08AM

If you're taking U.S. Route 95 north out of Las Vegas, turn left at the alien-themed brothel, drive 7 miles beyond the giant cow, over the California border into the low desert, and you'll find it.

A tiny town with no stores, no bars, no restaurants, only two residents and a mysterious building that makes no sense at all.

I drove into Death Valley Junction on a fall afternoon where the extreme summer temperatures that can reach 130 degrees there had dropped to a chilly mid-80s. As I pull into the town, imagining I'm in a dusty 1990s David Lynch movie, I swerve to avoid a coyote hobbling across the road, which seemed far too on-the-nose.

Death Valley is both the lowest land in America and the hottest place on Earth. Its ancient salty lake bed, when plundered for its valuable minerals a century ago, gave rise to fringe communities on the edge of the desert and on the edge of life. One of those towns is Death Valley Junction.

The settlement is like nowhere else in California. The old elevated Death Valley Railroad that once carried borax out of the valley to Los Angeles now splinters into the sand. Derelict cottages and sand-beaten mills bake in the sun, looking like they could blow away in a strong wind. The place is in disrepair, save for a lone icon of American eccentricity, the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel, that is open for business today, if you can find the lobby.

Pulling up next to the Spanish Colonial square, I park where I think the parking lot should be, though there are no other cars. I wander the grounds, trying to find the entrance to no avail. I knock on various doors, the blue paint flakes off on my knuckles, and I worry that just my being here is destroying something special.

In its mining heyday, when hundreds of men lived in brutal conditions in a tent city where I'm standing, bodies were buried fast before the searing heat could rot the corpses. Walking the long colonnade, ruminating on the bones below, I realize I haven't seen another living soul yet beyond the coyote. I'm relieved when a heavily tattooed man with a kind smile greets me from across the square.

"This is our busy season," says Nick Finlayson. "Welcome to Death Valley Junction."

Finlayson grew up in Memphis, spent some years in the Bay Area ("A beautiful beautiful place, but f—king expensive") and has now been working at the Amargosa for two years.

"I actually passed by this place in my early 20s, never thought to go in. I'd never guess I'd be here working," he says.

Finlayson is famously not the only wanderer who found this strange place and was drawn to make a life here.

In 1967, a New York City ballerina and Broadway dancer named Marta Becket was on a road trip with her husband when they got a flat tire in the valley.

"The closest place was that garage right there." Finlayson points towards the abandoned, whitewashed skeleton of a gas station across the street. "While her husband was fixing the car, she peeked into this abandoned building that was named Corkhill Hall at the time, and noticed there was a little stage." Becket found the owner, and for $45 a month he agreed she could rent the place, so long as she took care of any repairs.

For Becket, it was a premonition come to life.

"I went to visit a fortune teller," Becket, who died in 2017, once recalled of her earlier Manhattan life. "She said, 'You will be leaving New York and move to a very rural place. And you're going to do the best work of your life.'"

Finlayson unbolts the opera house doors for me as the desert sun makes me squint.

"So, it's going to be very dark until I find the lights," he says, maybe sensing that I'd read about the town's strange history and ghosts. "You'll be fine."

We walk in. The door slams closed behind me and everything is black as I hear Finlayson's footsteps walk toward the other end of the room for what feels like an eternity.

Maybe it's the shutting off of my vision after so much light, but in the black, the smell of wood stain and cobwebs brings back a very specific childhood memory. "This smells like my school hall," I say mostly to myself, wondering where my guide — and the light — went.

"Ah yes," he echoes from somewhere. "That private British Methodist boarding school smell."

And I wonder how he knows my past and if he is a friendly ghost who has watched my childhood.

"You ready?"

"Yes."

He cranks the levers and illuminates the hall. I turn behind me to see the faces, the hundreds of faces — the nuns, the sex workers and evil cats — on the back wall staring at the empty stage.

Marta Becket moved from New York, took ownership of the hall, renamed it the Amargosa Opera House and performed every week for four decades, even if no one was watching.

In 1968, after a "terrible flood" ruined the hall's interior white walls, she decided she was going to paint an audience to keep her company on the loneliest nights. Becket painted the walls, and then the ceiling, for 6 years, normally in the broiling summer months. "She'd wet her clothes, climb the scaffolding and paint until her clothes were dry, then wet them again and carry on," Finlayson says.

"She started in the back with the king and queen," he says, walking me around the vast mural. "She painted the nuns as they used to watch her back on Broadway. And monks to even them out. These are the lovely ladies of the night, who are actually from the old brothel down the road, they'd come visit her."

It's incredible. Both beautiful and gaudy. Foreboding and welcoming. Dramatic and comedic.

I know it's a cop-out when a writer says it needs to be seen to be believed, but please go visit this cursed magical room if you can.

"There are a million different things in here. My favorites are the two cats, Tuxedo and Rhubarb. Rhubarb has one of the creepiest faces you'll ever see," Finlayson says.

At the top of the mural, holes in the stone wall speak to an earlier time. Finlayson tells me they projected silent movies to the mine workers in the community hall, long before Becket arrived.

Death Valley Junction was founded in 1907 and soon became a company town where Pacific Coast Borax Company employees would process the borax, a valuable compound used in detergents and cosmetics. The borax was mined and pulled from the ancient lake bed in the valley by a 20-mule wagon to the town. Here it would be loaded onto trains and shipped out to Ludlow, California and beyond on the Death Valley Railroad.

After a decade of harsh working conditions, murderous brawls and hangings in extreme heat with no cold water, let alone air conditioning, in 1928, the borax ran out. The town fell into disrepair for decades, until the New York ballerina's car needed a new tire here in the '60s.

"Her first performance was in 1968. Twelve people showed up, and two of those people were from the National Geographic doing the exact thing that you're doing today, coming to Death Valley to write. And so she got some coverage," Finlayson tells me.

For a while, the hip thing to do was to drive out from Vegas and catch Becket's show. People started travelling from around the world; regulars included Ray Bradbury and Red Skelton. Becket performed on the stage until 2012, when she danced her last dance at the age of 87. For her remaining years, she would watch others perform from the same seat until she passed in 2017. Her dress and flowers now permanently sit on that chair.

A desolate place with a violent history, coupled with an eccentric interloper who arrived after a fortune teller guided her, has naturally given rise to ghost stories.

A ludicrous episode of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" highlights the specter of a miner wandering the halls and groping men in their rooms. In that episode, Becket even appears on screen and says she spoke to the ghost of her own father on the colonnade. It's also revealed that she lived for 7 years in the room that was the former company morgue.

I also learned that the other permanent resident of the town right now is a man named Jesse, a backpacker who befriended Becket years ago, and since her passing lives alone in one of the derelict cottages out back, yards from my room's red-curtained window.

I don't believe in ghosts, but after Finlayson told me that there are no hotel staff on site after 8 p.m., and realizing that there was only one other unknown guest in the hotel that night, I started to feel a little uneasy. I entered my small room to find a golden swan, painted by Becket, almost glowing, watching over the bed.

When I heard a child scream at the stroke of midnight, it weirdly settled me. It was just too cliched, like the coyote, so it probably wasn't real.

I woke before dawn, made my peace with the swan and drove west to catch the sunrise at Zabriskie Point — an unearthly view of sand-colored borates and mudstone where George Lucas shot Tatooine in the first Star Wars.

It's hard to say that life has returned to Death Valley Junction. The town that once housed 300 residents, tent cities, a post office, saloons and a thriving, if brutal, mining industry is now home to only two. Which makes the fact that the Amargosa Hotel is open and accepting guests even more incredible.

I talk with Finlayson out front as the distant Funeral Mountains glow. The subject of two recent hiker deaths from dehydration in the valley comes up.

"Every year they find bodies," he says. "This isn't Joshua Tree or Yellowstone, you know. There's no pathway that shows you where to walk. I tell people just to pull their car over by the side of the road anywhere in the valley and walk towards the hills and take it all in. But be safe."

The desert silence is suddenly torn apart by a neon blue Humvee that roars into town and attempts to pull a doughnut by the old rail depot across the street. I watch the vehicle's occupants, who I can only describe as influencer bros, walk over to the hotel, take some selfies in front of a bison's skull on an old gas pump and peer into the Amargosa's old windows without entering before they howl back toward Vegas.

"We're not for everyone," Finlayson says. "We don't have TVs in the rooms. We don't have a restaurant. But you're not going to find this anywhere else. We're very passionate about the place."

He tells me that he has ideas about what this forgotten corner of California could be, like booking bands in the theater to keep it alive. But I sense that he also enjoys the desolation.

We stare out across at the sunset as the creeping shadows expand into the orange between the canyons and dunes. "Look at how those shadows form, thousands of them," Finlayson says as the sun bleeds into the horizon. "They never look the same. I've never seen the same sunset twice."

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette