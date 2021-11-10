Inside Death Valley Junction, the forgotten California town with two residents and an opera house

If you're taking U.S. Route 95 north out of Las Vegas, turn left at the alien-themed brothel, drive 7 miles beyond the giant cow, over the California border into the low desert, and you'll find it.

A tiny town with no stores, no bars, no restaurants, only two residents and a mysterious building that makes no sense at all.

I drove into Death Valley Junction on a fall afternoon where the extreme summer temperatures that can reach 130 degrees there had dropped to a chilly mid-80s. As I pull into the town, imagining I'm in a dusty 1990s David Lynch movie, I swerve to avoid a coyote hobbling across the road, which seemed far too on-the-nose.

Death Valley is both the lowest land in America and the hottest place on Earth. Its ancient salty lake bed, when plundered for its valuable minerals a century ago, gave rise to fringe communities on the edge of the desert and on the edge of life. One of those towns is Death Valley Junction.

The settlement is like nowhere else in California. The old elevated Death Valley Railroad that once carried borax out of the valley to Los Angeles now splinters into the sand. Derelict cottages and sand-beaten mills bake in the sun, looking like they could blow away in a strong wind. The place is in disrepair, save for a lone icon of American eccentricity, the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel, that is open for business today, if you can find the lobby.

Pulling up next to the Spanish Colonial square, I park where I think the parking lot should be, though there are no other cars. I wander the grounds, trying to find the entrance to no avail. I knock on various doors, the blue paint flakes off on my knuckles, and I worry that just my being here is destroying something special.

In its mining heyday, when hundreds of men lived in brutal conditions in a tent city where I'm standing, bodies were buried fast before the searing heat could rot the corpses. Walking the long colonnade, ruminating on the bones below, I realize I haven't seen another living soul yet beyond the coyote. I'm relieved when a heavily tattooed man with a kind smile greets me from across the square.

"This is our busy season," says Nick Finlayson. "Welcome to Death Valley Junction."

Finlayson grew up in Memphis, spent some years in the Bay Area ("A beautiful beautiful place, but f—king expensive") and has now been working at the Amargosa for two years.

"I actually passed by this place in my early 20s, never thought to go in. I'd never guess I'd be here working," he says.

Finlayson is famously not the only wanderer who found this strange place and was drawn to make a life here.

In 1967, a New York City ballerina and Broadway dancer named Marta Becket was on a road trip with her husband when they got a flat tire in the valley.

"The closest place was that garage right there." Finlayson points towards the abandoned, whitewashed skeleton of a gas station across the street. "While her husband was fixing the car, she peeked into this abandoned building that was named Corkhill Hall at the time, and noticed there was a little stage." Becket found the owner, and for $45 a month he agreed she could rent the place, so long as she took care of any repairs.

For Becket, it was a premonition come to life.

"I went to visit a fortune teller," Becket, who died in 2017, once recalled of her earlier Manhattan life. "She said, 'You will be leaving New York and move to a very rural place. And you're going to do the best work of your life.'"

Finlayson unbolts the opera house doors for me as the desert sun makes me squint.

"So, it's going to be very dark until I find the lights," he says, maybe sensing that I'd read about the town's strange history and ghosts. "You'll be fine."

We walk in. The door slams closed behind me and everything is black as I hear Finlayson's footsteps walk toward the other end of the room for what feels like an eternity.

Maybe it's the shutting off of my vision after so much light, but in the black, the smell of wood stain and cobwebs brings back a very specific childhood memory. "This smells like my school hall," I say mostly to myself, wondering where my guide — and the light — went.

"Ah yes," he echoes from somewhere. "That private British Methodist boarding school smell."

And I wonder how he knows my past and if he is a friendly ghost who has watched my childhood.

"You ready?"

"Yes."

He cranks the levers and illuminates the hall. I turn behind me to see the faces, the hundreds of faces — the nuns, the sex workers and evil cats — on the back wall staring at the empty stage.

Marta Becket moved from New York, took ownership of the hall, renamed it the Amargosa Opera House and performed every week for four decades, even if no one was watching.