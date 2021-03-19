Inside Gov. Newsom's fateful decision to lock down California
In the late afternoon one year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom walked around the second floor of California's emergency command hub outside Sacramento and into an office where his inner circle of advisors had assembled.
A theater-sized screen visible on the ground floor below displayed tallies showing the toll of the coronavirus in the state, at the time just 675 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.
But his administration's models predicted a catastrophic outcome if the virus spread unabated: More than half of the state's population could become infected in a matter of months.
Harrowing reports of patients flocking to hospitals were streaming in from New York along with stories about Italian doctors making on-the-spot choices about which patients to treat or leave to die, dire warning signs of a worst-case scenario that could wipe out the state's fragile public healthcare system unless Newsom took drastic action. And soon.
"He walked in. He didn't stay. He didn't sit down. He stood up near the door. He asked me maybe two questions," said Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, describing his recollection of that moment one year later. "And then he decided, and then he's like, 'Let's go.'"
Hours later, Newsom would stand before news cameras with the busy operations center behind him and announce the most consequential government action in California modern history: All 40 million residents were ordered to shelter in place until further notice.
Effectively shutting down the world's fifth-largest economy carried enormous political risk and marked a watershed moment for Newsom and California.
In the coming months, the order appeared to be a brilliant stroke as California saw a much less deadly first COVID-19 surge than other parts of the United States. Newsom won national praise and his leadership was often considered a contrast to President Trump's.
But the initial stay-at-home order marked just the beginning of an unprecedented health and political crisis that would see Newsom's decisions increasingly questioned and his popularity wane. The devastating economic toll of the shutdown, combined with a winter wave that made parts of California the national epicenter of the pandemic, made the state less of a national model.
And now, as Newsom is engineering a rapid reopening of the economy, he faces a likely recall election later this year.
Despite the costs, experts contend that Newsom's statewide order accomplished the goal he set out to achieve: saving lives by preventing California's hospital system from being overrun. His first-in-the-nation decision to issue a statewide stay-at-home order set a public health precedent other states would follow.
"It was the right response at the right time," said Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "And it really started the national awareness and conversation about the public health interventions and public policy interventions that were needed at that time to flatten the curve and start our pandemic response."
Newsom declined multiple interview requests from The Times over the last year, including to discuss his leadership during the health crisis.
More than a half dozen of Newsom's current and former aides were interviewed to better understand the events that led up to the decision to implement the historic order. Many of the governor's staff members were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity for this story.
Their collective memories tell a story of a governor who made the call hours before announcing the order to the public, and of an administration that scrambled to figure out how to craft and implement the sweeping restrictions in the absence of federal leadership.
"Literally, we were creating the California model," Ghaly said. "Nobody had done something that tried to model out where this was heading and we tried, and we had the CDC on the phone trying to develop it with us. They had not done it. So, I mean, that is just the start of where we ended up kind of trailblazing ourselves."
Ghaly said his response to the pandemic began quietly in early January 2020. When he returned to work after the holidays, Ghaly's focus started shifting to conversations with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the situation in Wuhan, China, and planning for repatriation flights for Americans — the first of which would land in California on Jan. 29.
Newsom's January calendars show meetings with health executives and the head of BYD Co., the company later awarded a controversial contract to produce millions of protective masks for the state.
