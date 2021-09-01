Inside Larry Elder's base — longtime fans, new converts, evangelicals, Trump fans

Marc Ang remembers the moment in July when a friend texted to tell him that Larry Elder had just read Ang's words live on his program.

A longtime fan of "The Larry Elder Show," Ang, 39, a community organizer and financial advisor who leans conservative, had recently published a piece encouraging the eponymous host to join the race of candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.

"Who better than the Sage of South Central?" Elder read aloud from Ang's article on his talk radio show.

Ang was elated. Three days later, Elder officially announced.

In the weeks that followed, as Elder's standing in the polls climbed, the local and national media began to amp up their coverage of him, publishing pieces about dismissive comments he'd made about women, examining whether he'd failed to properly disclose his finances and airing a damning allegation from his ex-fiancee.

But even as a rush of Democratic politicians tweeted the headlines along with if-you-don't-vote-Elder-could-win warnings, the heightened scrutiny appeared to Ang and other longtime listeners — Elderados, as they call themselves — as a promising sign for their candidate and a flashing panic light among Democrats.

"It really goes to show front-runner status," said Ang, who helps moderate a pro-Elder Facebook group.

Elder's fan base draws from a coalition of Californians that includes some with no party preference as well as pockets of support among evangelicals, voters older than 65, people who voted for former President Trump and residents of rural areas.

His support is highest among white and Hispanic Californians, according to a CBS News poll, but Elder also outpaced all other named candidates among Asians who were polled. Of the Black Californians polled, 14% said they'd vote for Elder, second only to Democrat Kevin Paffrath with 17%. (A vast majority of those surveyed indicated either that they didn't plan to vote for anyone or weren't yet sure who they'd pick.)

Elder's backers — a grass-roots support system devoid of any official blessing from the establishment — include people who are drawn to his personal backstory and those who love his radio show, as well as some who are hyper-focused on eliminating COVID-19 restrictions, those who yearn for a California of yesteryear and an anyone-but-Newsom cohort.

On the Facebook page that Ang helps moderate, supporters have grown increasingly energized in recent weeks, buoyed by the turnout at rallies across the state and by fellow fans who are working at phone banks, canvasing neighborhoods and posting yard signs.

"Elder is soaring," one supporter posted.

"The energy feels a lot like 2016," another wrote.

Ang's introduction to Elder followed his own political evolution in the mid-2000s, when he mainly watched MSNBC and CNN and got a lot of his politics news from "The Daily Show's" Jon Stewart and filmmaker Michael Moore.

He thought of himself as "pretty much on the left" back then, he said, but grew disillusioned when President George W. Bush's plan for reforming the nation's immigration policy, the most ambitious attempt at an overhaul in years, ultimately died in the Democrat-controlled Senate. As the son of Filipino immigrants, the issue was deeply personal for him, and he'd been thrilled at the prospect that it might pass.

"I started kind of saying, 'Oh, it's not as clear-cut as it seems,'" Ang said. Many issues, he realized, were deeper and more nuanced than how each partisan side tried to sum them up.

"That's when Larry came into my orbit," said Ang, who was registered with no party preference for years, switched to the Republican Party in 2020 to support Trump and recently switched back to no preference.

Ang, who splits his time between San Bernardino and Orange counties, began listening to Elder's show while driving home from work some days. He said he appreciated Elder's consistency and smooth delivery, which felt lighter on theatrics than some of his counterparts.

"Clean points being conveyed without the bombastics and craziness," Ang said. "Larry hit the sweet spot."

Elder's brand of libertarianism resonated with Ang, who believes the government in California is too involved in too many issues.

"California has gotten ridiculous," said Ang, who bought a home in San Bernardino County through a tax sale last summer but ran into several bureaucratic delays that kept him from moving in for about a year. "I believe Larry can get down to the basics of when government should get involved and when not."

Elder is also winning over more recent converts — supporters who view voting for him as a referendum on the state of the state that they love but are increasingly loving less and less.