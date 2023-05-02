Inside Mini Cat Town: A must-stop Santa Rosa Plaza shop for feline fans

The adoptable kitty lounge opened Saturday in the downtown mall. Here’s what you are missing.|
JOHN BURGESS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2023, 1:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

At a glance

Mini Cat Town

Located in Santa Rosa Plaza

Space 1054A

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

minicattown.org

The draw of Santa Rosa Plaza’s newest destination is just about undeniable from outside the store’s big front windows.

Inside, a dozen or more rescued kittens and cats play, pounce and purr, putting on a show for their human admirers at Mini Cat Town, a nonprofit adoption lounge that opened Saturday.

The first-floor store, near the mall’s west main entrance, next to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, offers couches, toys and space for visitors to interact with fluffy felines.

The lounge is open from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Admission costs $15 for 30 minutes for adults and $10 for kids on a walk-in basis.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat can fill out an application on the San Jose-based nonprofit’s website.

Money earned from admission and adoption fees goes toward providing care and supplies to rescue more kittens.

