Inside the California state Capitol: How your government works

In the beginning, there was state government.

Before there was a federal government, a collection of states organized under the Articles of Confederation in 1781. But the 13 separate entities with different interests soon realized they needed an overarching body to enforce laws, regulate commerce and wage war. So the U.S. Constitution was drafted in 1787, then ratified by the states and took effect in 1789.

Yet, despite states being the foundation upon which this country’s government is organized, their role in our daily lives is not always apparent. And in some respects — and especially for a place as populous as California — state and local governments play a more prominent role in decisions that affect daily life than the federal government, according to research from nonpartisan the Brookings Institution.

But how much do you really know about how California’s state government works?

CalMatters answers many of the most important questions in this explainer. (Have a question that’s not covered below? Submit it here.)

What does state government do? State governments are modeled after the federal government. According to the U.S. Constitution, they must uphold a “republican form” of government. Typically, that means having three branches: the executive, the legislative and the judicial. The state of California is responsible for upholding federal laws and functions, for instance overseeing public assistance programs such as CalWORKs and Medi-Cal. Because of our federal system, the state sets its own rules, too. The state Legislature passes laws specific to California — subject to vetoes by the governor — while state officers and agencies carry out those laws and regulations to implement them. The state oversees: Building and maintaining roads

Making sure schools are operating

Enforcing public health policies

Setting rules for businesses

Protecting the environment But much of the budgeting and day-to-day operations fall to counties and cities. The exception to the separation of powers: In times of emergency — as we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 98,000 Californians — the governor can use executive powers to overrule some of that local authority, such as reopening businesses and requiring masks. (The COVID state of emergency isn’t scheduled to officially end until Feb. 28, nearly three years after it started.) © 2023 CalMatters

Where does the state’s money come from, and where does it go? How does the state pay for building freeways, operating schools and other key functions? Through a mix of money: federal funds, state revenue from taxes and fees, and income from investments made by the state treasurer’s office. It’s worth noting that a big chunk of total federal funding nationwide comes from California. A 2021 analysis by the California Budget & Policy Center found that collectively, California taxpayers — both individuals and businesses — contribute nearly $1 in every $6 in total net federal tax revenues. The Legislature and the governor decide on the budget each year. But occasionally, you get to decide spending priorities. Proposition 98, for example, was approved by voters in 1988 and guarantees a certain level of spending for K-12 education. While state government has enjoyed record surpluses and billions in federal COVID relief the last few years, the Legislature and governor must deal with a projected $24 billion budget deficit this year. © 2023 CalMatters

How does California's government compare to other states'? While all states have a similar basic setup, how each state government operates varies, as does each state legislature. The Texas legislature, for example, meets only every other year, and for a maximum of 140 days, compared to the annual, nearly 210-day sessions in California. In other states — Idaho, New Mexico and Utah, among them — legislators only serve part-time. While rank-and-file California legislators get paid about $120,000 a year, much more than in nearly every other state, some have outside business income. Because of California's large population and relatively small Legislature, each lawmaker represents more people than in any other state, according to Ballotpedia. Each state senator represents nearly 976,000 people, while each Assembly member represents about 488,000. North Dakota's senators represent the fewest people, about 16,600 each, while New Hampshire’s representatives represent the fewest, 3,444 residents. For comparison, each U.S. House member represents about 766,000 people. California ranks 12th in spending per person at $9,040. Alaska and Hawaii spend the most, about $16,300 and $12,500, respectively. © 2023 CalMatters

What influences legislators’ agenda? Typically, it’s a mix of what constituents want and what a lawmaker thinks is beneficial. The latter can be shaped by legislators’ previous work experience, according to Matt Lesenyie, an assistant professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach. It impacts their preferred committee assignments, which shapes which issues they tackle. Lawmakers also take an oath to not just advocate for their district, but for California as a whole, though often that statewide agenda is shaped by the political parties. But other groups have an influence, too — what are often called “special interests.” They can be industries, such as oil and gas, as well as labor unions or advocacy groups for the environment and other causes. And often, these interest groups are major campaign donors to many legislative candidates. "Special interests" can even be other government officials: The associations representing California’s 58 counties and 482 cities and towns, plus individual local governments, rank as the biggest spenders in lobbying state government — a total of nearly $700 million since 2002. And the governor — Gavin Newsom is set to be sworn into this second four-year term on Jan. 6 — often sets the agenda, either formally through his proposed budget or bills he supports, or more informally through public events and using the bully pulpit. For this new Legislature, Newsom has called a concurrent special session to debate his plan for a "penalty" on the excess profits of oil refiners. © 2023 CalMatters