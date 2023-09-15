When Rafe Tomsett was featured on the July 19 episode of “American Pickers,” viewers got a peek of the unofficial museum he keeps inside his hangar at Sonoma Skypark.

Though the Pickers left with a whole vintage plane, old metal gas station signs and military practice bombs, the antique-treasure-hunt show offered only a glimpse into Tomsett’s collection, and his life.

His hangar at the public-use airport is one of the biggest on the lot, but it still wasn’t big enough for the collection he’s been curating for the past 50 years. Mostly aviation memorabilia, the items consist of vintage artifacts related to planes, automobiles and trains of the early 20th century.

There are a few large items, like a 1947 Curtis Wright Trailer Camper and the skeletal remains of several old planes that the rest is stacked around like an ocean of metal and cardboard encompassing big craggy boulders.

To walk through it all, a visitor needs to torque their body in and around small paths that circulate through the magical maze of transportation’s past.

Once he moved most of his things into the space, Tomsett started to build out an extra room in the back. That’s where he keeps giant silent-movie posters inside even bigger custom frames and his old-timey wardrobe of dozens of leather pilot’s jackets, old leather helmets complete with goggles and vintage flying boots.

When he’s fully dressed in his closet full of yesterday’s clothes, it would be easy to mistake Tomsett as a time-traveler, especially with his handlebar mustache.

Tomsett’s inspiration for his style is easily explained by his career as an aviation photographer, his work on films such as “Rockateer” and his exposure to the costume department.

“If you watch ‘The Rocketeer’ movie, you’ll know everything about me,” Tosmett said.

Set in 1938 Los Angeles, the film follows a stunt pilot who discovers a hidden rocket pack that he thereafter uses to fly without the need of an aircraft.

Tomsett was born in Hollywood in 1949, and his life has led him to embody the classic character of an early-20th-century pilot.

One of his first jobs was working at an airport in Southern California that owned a lot of vintage planes. As a result, many studios filmed there while making movies about planes and pilots from an earlier time.

Tomsett had just seen a leather jacket at a nearby Goodwill when a new film crew came to the airport and began filming the star — a pilot wearing a leather aviator jacket. Tomsett drove back to the Goodwill right after and bought that jacket for $25. He now owns dozens of them, in all lengths, colors and stages of wear.

That was his first foray into his eclectic style, now inextricably linked to his personality.

These days, he’s frequently asked to attend aviation-themed events dressed in his vintage outfits. While he has great fun doing so and taking pictures with attendees, he hardly needs an excuse to throw on an interesting outfit.

On a recent flight to Hawaii, he was shocked to discover he was one of three people on the flight wearing a necktie — the other two were the pilots.

Tomsett still believes in dressing classy for flights — even if it’s by the standards of the 1930s.

Though Tomsett often looks like somebody who belongs in front of the camera, he spent his whole career behind one.

His introduction into the world of photography was a natural one. His father owned a photo-processing facility and gave Tomsett his first camera when he was just 6 or 7 years old.

He and his father never worked together on photography, but his father served as an inspiration and taught Tomsett everything he needed to know about photography before he turned 13.

“Apples don’t fall far from trees,” Tomsett said. “We all have natural abilities and, honestly, to survive any of the arts, you have to be above average.”

Aside from flying, photography was all he ever felt truly called to do.

Tomsett worked on aviation films by helping with plane shots and maintenance. Later, he landed a few of his dream gigs, including as the designated photographer for the Snowbirds, Canada’s demonstration squadron comprised of Canadian Armed Forces members and National Defense Public Service employees.

He flew with them and produced photos that ended up in magazines and posters, and for decades he lived that dream. They even gave him a team jacket before he retired.

Tomsett moved to Sonoma in 2004, and his life-spanning collection came with him.

He didn’t mean for the collection to reach its current magnitude of thousands of items, scattered about wherever they can fit. When he started buying old things at the age of 24, he was just buying things he thought were cool.

“I just bought things that I really liked and wanted to have,” Tomsett said.

It just so happened that what he liked was transportation memorabilia.

While the American Pickers were able to convince Tomsett to sell a few things, there are some valuable items he can’t dream of parting with.

In his back room, where his many wardrobe racks stand, there’s a stack of Louis Vuitton travel trunks and suitcases that he still uses when he travels today. They’re boxy and hard and don’t have convenient wheels or long handles, but they do go with the theme of his outfit.

Taking up an entire wall of the back room are several custom-framed silent-film posters that stand taller than the average person. These giant posters all boast a plot that has something to do with planes and pilots. These are some of Tomsett’s most prized possessions.

Tomsett hopes to soon organize his chaotic collection and turn it into a personal museum, where he can go to truly appreciate the items of his lifetime, and show them to friends every once and a while.

“When you see the designs for both (old) aviation and automobiles, you can’t help but like them,” Tomsett said.

“Baron of the Skies,” season 23, episode 13 of American Pickers on the History Channel, is available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Hulu and The History Channel.