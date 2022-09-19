Inside the Northern California county where MAGA took control

REDDING — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake.

But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings.

“We’ve been duped!” one resident charged during an epic six-hour debate in July over the certified results of the June primary election.

“We need to get rid of all electronics in our voting!” another exhorted during a two-hour August outcry over “rigged” equipment.

This week, a woman in a “We, the People” T-shirt invoked David and Goliath, and a self-described citizen journalist said voters were being controlled via nasal swabs coated with “nano smart dust” in COVID-19 tests.

“This is a national moment,” said a woman warning that November’s election could be hijacked by Wi-Fi. “We’re going to keep coming back till we get what we want.”

In most of California, their claims would have been dismissed immediately: State law prohibits most of the election reviews they have called for, and there has been no evidence of voter fraud in the primary election. But Shasta County, population 180,000, has become a riveting California exception, a red pocket where far-right activists aligned with former President Donald Trump have taken charge of a government long overseen by establishment conservatives.

In February, an alliance of MAGA activists, secessionists, vaccine resisters and self-described militia members ousted a longtime board member and won a 3-2 majority on Shasta County’s all-Republican — but officially nonpartisan — main governing body. Since then, the most populous county in California’s upper reaches has been a case study in the forces reshaping the Republican Party and governance in conservative parts of the country.

The health officer has been fired, the chief executive has quit, the head of the largest county department has retired, and Shasta has had difficulty hiring full-time replacements. The board has issued a declaration opposing state vaccine mandates.

During Pride Month in June, the majority killed a proclamation recognizing the local LGBTQ community’s contributions. Critics of the new policies complain that they feel unsafe at board meetings. Their supporters have surveilled the longtime county clerk, who oversees elections, following her to her car, confronting her in and outside her office and bombarding her with dubious fraud claims; some have circulated petitions accusing her, without evidence, of treason.

This week, Douglas Frank, a high school math and science teacher from Ohio whose widely debunked analysis of the 2020 election has gained currency with election conspiracy theorists, spoke for 20 minutes, urged by the board’s vice chair.

Such developments have dismayed longtime Republican leaders in Shasta County.

“I was born and raised here, spent 31 years in law enforcement and was involved in 15 different civic organizations. I remember people being reasonable,” said Leonard Moty, 69, the four-term supervisor and former Redding police chief who was threatened with violence, accused of being a pedophile and denounced as a “Republican in Name Only” before he was recalled. Now, he said, “there are people we’ve known for years who, you know, we’re careful what we say around them.”

Mary Rickert, 70, a Republican supervisor who overcame a recall attempt, said she has received so many threats that she obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon: “I’ve been called a communist, a socialist, a pig, a vile woman — you name it.”

“We’re talking here about a grandmother of six,” her cattle rancher husband, Jim Rickert, 74, said.

As Americans have regrouped from the violent aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s effort to discredit his loss also has left state and local governments reeling. Urged by conservative groups, activists and social media voices, far-right candidates and donors have targeted the nation’s lower levels of government, reshaping school boards in Wisconsin and Texas and populating races for governor and secretary of state from Nevada to Pennsylvania.

In California’s conservative precincts, far-right activists have pressured some school boards to ban the teaching of critical race theory and challenged county clerks who refused to denounce the 2020 election results. A member of the Proud Boys is running for school board near Sacramento, and in Riverside County, a conservative pastor who has called public schools “Satan’s playground” is backing a slate of school trustee candidates. But Democratic dominance of the electorate and major donors have largely prevented far-right groups from gaining traction in the state.