Inside the online market for overseas abortion pills

A few times each month, a 10-by-15-inch padded FedEx envelope arrives in Mark’s mailbox in eastern Florida. He doesn’t know when the packages will arrive, only that each shipment usually contains about a dozen individual mifepristone pills and several 10-packs of misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion.

He repackages the pills — one mifepristone and four misoprostol each — and then prints a one-page sheet of instructions before shipping the medication to U.S. customers who have placed orders from medside24.com, a website based in Kazakhstan that sells abortion pills exclusively.

Mark is one link in a supply chain for abortion pills sold outside of the formal U.S. health care system — a market that has expanded significantly in the last year and that includes both overseas manufacturers and ad hoc distribution networks in the United States.

“I’m not the dealer; I’m just forwarding the mail for someone,” Mark told me in February. (Because distributing medication from overseas is illegal, many people interviewed for this article asked to be identified by first name or first initial only.) “I’m not for abortion, but I’m not entirely against it,” he added. “On some level, it’s none of my business.”

Websites selling pills offer a convenient — though legally dubious — route for people looking for a way around state-level abortion bans. These sellers stand only to gain from efforts to restrict medication abortion, experts said, including a federal appeals court’s decision April 12 to reimpose restrictions on abortion pills nationwide that the Food and Drug Administration had eased in recent years.

That decision came after a federal judge in a lower court ruled to invalidate the agency’s approval of mifepristone entirely. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily stayed the ruling.

“Patients are either going to be forced to use a less effective regimen, or it could potentially push people into unregulated informal networks,” said Greer Donley, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who focuses on abortion. “Those are the two consequences. It’s not going to stop people from obtaining abortions.”

Tens of thousands of patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy have already gone online in search of pills in the nine months since the court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Often, it is the only option for those unable to travel for clinic-based care.

For years, the advocacy group Aid Access has provided pills to U.S. patients at little or no cost. But people have increasingly turned to other groups and to for-profit sellers like Mark’s employer for faster delivery.

Overseas suppliers appear on track to provide abortion pills to around 100,000 people in the United States in the year after the decision, or enough pills to cover about 10% of the country’s annual abortions.

If prosecutors wanted to crack down on pills by mail, it is unclear how they would do so. The federal government is responsible for both the postal service and customs enforcement; rooting out individual shipments of illicit abortion pills among the millions of packages a day processed at the country’s international mail facilities is unlikely to be a priority, experts said.

Even anti-abortion groups say that it will be difficult to control this market. “It’s very amorphous,” said Sue Liebel, the director of state affairs at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “States are looking at ways to determine how they can keep these sellers out of their state, just as they would brick-and-mortar clinics. But it’s harder to regulate if it’s online.”

An influx of orders

Twenty-five states and Washington, D.C., allowed abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and sent through the mail legally under FDA guidelines issued during the pandemic and made permanent last year.

But patients seeking pills by mail in other states have had few choices but to look online to overseas providers for access to the drugs. Abortion pills are typically used for patients who are less than 12 weeks into pregnancy.

The most established and sought-after option for online pills is Aid Access, a service run by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, a Dutch physician and activist. It has provided Americans with pills since 2018. The second is Las Libres, a Mexican activist group that works with U.S. volunteers who distribute pills free of charge.

For many patients, figuring out how to get pills begins with Plan C, an advocacy group that acts as a clearinghouse for online pill providers. Today, Plan C lists 23 for-profit sellers, largely based in India, with about two dozen more waiting to be verified and listed.