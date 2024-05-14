Inspired by her Japanese heritage, Sonoma resident takes deep dive into gift wrapping

Sonoma resident Megumi Lorna Inouye has written a new book about the art of gift wrapping as an expression of gratitude.|
DANIEL JOHNSON
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Every summer, Megumi Lorna Inouye watched intently as her mother, Suzuko, carefully and gently unwrapped kimonos in the family’s home.

The hand-stitched kimonos had a special meaning to Suzuko because her mother had spent her life savings on them to enable Suzuko to start her married life with high-quality clothing.

After unwrapping the kimonos, Suzuko aired them out, rewrapped them and slowly placed them in her kimono chest.

Inouye has no memory of the kimonos, but remembers that the act of unwrapping them transported Suzuko to a tranquil state of reflection.

The experience had a profound effect on Inouye, who has cultivated a life of gratitude and tranquility, most visibly expressed through her deep dive into the Japanese art of gift wrapping.

“In Japan, gift wrapping is an expression of gratitude,” she said. “It’s a vehicle to express thoughts, feelings and wishes for others.”

Inouye, who moved to Sonoma with her husband, Doug, in 2019, eloquently conveys these qualities in a book, “The Soul of Gift Wrapping: Creative Techniques for Expressing Gratitude, Inspired by the Art of Giving,” from Storey Publishing. In the book, Inouye provides personal stories, insights into her Japanese cultural heritage and step-by-step instructions for wrapping and embellishing gifts of all sizes and shapes.

She read passages from the book and demonstrated her gift-wrapping techniques during a presentation at Reader’s Books in Sonoma on May 8. Inouye will be offering a class, “Furoshiki, the Art of Japanese Wrapping with Fabric: Traditional and Modern Adaptations,” at Sonoma Community Center on Saturday, June 8.

Her father, Kazuo, immigrated from Tokyo to Los Angeles in the early 1960s and her mother joined him in 1964. They were steeped in Japanese culture and passed traditions and rituals along to their children. Suzuko was a certified master in flower arrangement and her skills were in demand for special events and corporate venues’ opening celebrations.

Cherishing her Japanese heritage while pursuing other interests, Inouye received a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1986. The following year, she began a four-year stint as an international affairs specialist and coordinator for then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein’s office.

“My original interest was in diplomatic work,” Inouye said. “I thought my work would fall into some realm of bridging United States and Japanese cultures.”

Part of her job involved coordinating the trade missions of Feinstein and former Mayor Art Agnos to Japan.

Inouye subsequently served in several other positions that helped to boost U.S.-Japanese relations. She was the principal and director of U.S.-Japan project management for MiMa International (an international student immersion program) from 2002 to 2009, program manager for the Japan Society of Northern California from 2011 to 2014, and producer and host of KTSF’s “Japanese American Journal” television program from 2011 to 2014.

She also was the program manager and senior instructor for two student leadership programs at the UC Berkeley Center for Cities and Schools from 2012 to 2019.

Her gift-wrapping career took off in 2008 when she was the runner-up in an international competition at Rockefeller Center in New York City sponsored by Scotch Brand Tape. That led to requests to do workshops and an invitation to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

While Inouye’s approach to gift wrapping is grounded in Japanese tradition, she has incorporated American elements.

“If you just look at the external qualities of some of my wrapping, you wouldn’t think it’s Japanese,” she said, adding that her use of bows and ribbons is not part of the Japanese tradition. “It really shows a melding of cultures.

“In the United States, wrapping is much more about the external visible display of creativity. In Japan, it is more understated.”

She emphasized that underlying her approach to gift wrapping is the Japanese practice of wabi sabi, a way of life in which the beauty of the transient, imperfect and neglected is deeply appreciated.

Inouye said that over time, she has been inspired to simplify her wrapping as it was done in Japan more than 1,000 years ago.

“In modern art, the idea is you need to have tools or something to create, but so much of what we are capable of doing is within our own hands,” she said. “I use some variations, but at its core, wrapping can be done with just a sheet of paper and your hands.”

Inouye recycles a vast array of materials in her wrapping, including boxes, envelopes, papers, packing materials and tickets.

“I’m very sustainably inspired,” she said. “I like to reuse things and create something new.”

For instance, when she learned that nonrecyclable ribbons and bows end up in landfills, she began using paper to create them.

She also likes to embellish her wrapping by including flowers, plants and other natural items on the exterior.

“But my approach always begins with the intention of gratitude you want to express to the person, receiving the gift — these things help me to do that,” she said.

When wrapping for birthdays and holidays, she sometimes feels pressured to complete her work by a certain time.

“But when it is a spontaneous expression of gratitude, it always begins with a feeling about the person,” Inouye said. “When I’m in that state, usually something comes to me about what I want to do.

“People always expect that the process should be complicated or something elaborate, but it’s always simpler than that. It could be including a favorite flower, or a map if the person has gone on a recent trip.”

Inouye said that it can be helpful to learn fundamental skills that can be applied during the wrapping process.

“It can be done without those skills, but knowing a few makes it easier,” she said.

Inouye said that in Japanese practice, the expression of gratitude applies to the receiver as well as the giver.

“In Japan, the custom is to give and receive a gift with both hands,” she said. “Growing up, we were told that whenever we received graduation gifts or even a diploma, we should receive them with both hands. I initially thought of this as a symbolic or physical act, but when I began to explore it more deeply, I saw that it is really a beautiful way to receive gracefully.

“The act of gift giving is an intimate exchange between two people. There is a reciprocal nature to it.”

There is also a reciprocal quality to Inouye’s new book, which she was inspired to write not only to share her gift-wrapping techniques with readers, but even more importantly, to convey the underlying intent of her approach.

This required her to reflect deeply and personally on what the art means to her.

“I couldn’t have written the book if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” Inouye said. “Sometimes, we need to isolate ourselves to be ‘in the moment,’ in a place where we can be still.”

Inouye describes how she satisfies this need in her book.

“Something we often neglect is creating the emotional space needed to invite feelings of gratitude, though it’s a necessary accompaniment to wrapping gratefully,” she wrote. “In the quiet hours of twilight before sunrise, listening to the stillness of early morning’s silence, I hear the voice of my heart’s sound.

“The ritual of greeting the layer of mist hanging over the clouds, witnessing in awe the glimmer of the sun’s light moments before it makes its appearance, has become my way to emotionally prepare for and invite gratitude to my upcoming day.”

She plans to continue teaching in-person gift-wrapping workshops and might begin offering them online.

Inouye is pleased by the interest people have in her gift-wrapping approach, but views the art as one “way” among many others. In Japanese tradition, the concept geido (the way of art) refers not merely to technically mastering an art, but more broadly to embracing it as a way of living that nourishes spiritual development.

“Sometimes, we really need to black out the noise in our lives to bring our attention to something that is beautiful,” Inouye said. “Wrapping provides that fleeting moment for me. I recognize who I am wrapping for and why I am doing it. This doesn’t have to be the way for everyone, but it is a way.”

Inouye elaborates on this thought in her book.

“My path to gratefulness, to honoring life’s gifts, to honoring my mother and the traditions of her Japanese cultural heritage, led me to discover the art of wrapping and its hidden meanings,” she wrote. “Wrapping our gifts is not the only, or even a necessary, way to express gratitude.

“As the poet Rumi wrote, ‘There are hundreds of ways to kneel and kiss the ground.’ But I’m actually drawn to his words in the previous line of the same poem: ‘Let the beauty we love be what we do.’”

