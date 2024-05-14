Inspired by her Japanese heritage, Sonoma resident takes deep dive into gift wrapping

Every summer, Megumi Lorna Inouye watched intently as her mother, Suzuko, carefully and gently unwrapped kimonos in the family’s home.

The hand-stitched kimonos had a special meaning to Suzuko because her mother had spent her life savings on them to enable Suzuko to start her married life with high-quality clothing.

After unwrapping the kimonos, Suzuko aired them out, rewrapped them and slowly placed them in her kimono chest.

Inouye has no memory of the kimonos, but remembers that the act of unwrapping them transported Suzuko to a tranquil state of reflection.

The experience had a profound effect on Inouye, who has cultivated a life of gratitude and tranquility, most visibly expressed through her deep dive into the Japanese art of gift wrapping.

“In Japan, gift wrapping is an expression of gratitude,” she said. “It’s a vehicle to express thoughts, feelings and wishes for others.”

Inouye, who moved to Sonoma with her husband, Doug, in 2019, eloquently conveys these qualities in a book, “The Soul of Gift Wrapping: Creative Techniques for Expressing Gratitude, Inspired by the Art of Giving,” from Storey Publishing. In the book, Inouye provides personal stories, insights into her Japanese cultural heritage and step-by-step instructions for wrapping and embellishing gifts of all sizes and shapes.

She read passages from the book and demonstrated her gift-wrapping techniques during a presentation at Reader’s Books in Sonoma on May 8. Inouye will be offering a class, “Furoshiki, the Art of Japanese Wrapping with Fabric: Traditional and Modern Adaptations,” at Sonoma Community Center on Saturday, June 8.

Her father, Kazuo, immigrated from Tokyo to Los Angeles in the early 1960s and her mother joined him in 1964. They were steeped in Japanese culture and passed traditions and rituals along to their children. Suzuko was a certified master in flower arrangement and her skills were in demand for special events and corporate venues’ opening celebrations.

Cherishing her Japanese heritage while pursuing other interests, Inouye received a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1986. The following year, she began a four-year stint as an international affairs specialist and coordinator for then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein’s office.

“My original interest was in diplomatic work,” Inouye said. “I thought my work would fall into some realm of bridging United States and Japanese cultures.”

Part of her job involved coordinating the trade missions of Feinstein and former Mayor Art Agnos to Japan.

Inouye subsequently served in several other positions that helped to boost U.S.-Japanese relations. She was the principal and director of U.S.-Japan project management for MiMa International (an international student immersion program) from 2002 to 2009, program manager for the Japan Society of Northern California from 2011 to 2014, and producer and host of KTSF’s “Japanese American Journal” television program from 2011 to 2014.

She also was the program manager and senior instructor for two student leadership programs at the UC Berkeley Center for Cities and Schools from 2012 to 2019.

Her gift-wrapping career took off in 2008 when she was the runner-up in an international competition at Rockefeller Center in New York City sponsored by Scotch Brand Tape. That led to requests to do workshops and an invitation to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

While Inouye’s approach to gift wrapping is grounded in Japanese tradition, she has incorporated American elements.

“If you just look at the external qualities of some of my wrapping, you wouldn’t think it’s Japanese,” she said, adding that her use of bows and ribbons is not part of the Japanese tradition. “It really shows a melding of cultures.

“In the United States, wrapping is much more about the external visible display of creativity. In Japan, it is more understated.”

She emphasized that underlying her approach to gift wrapping is the Japanese practice of wabi sabi, a way of life in which the beauty of the transient, imperfect and neglected is deeply appreciated.

Inouye said that over time, she has been inspired to simplify her wrapping as it was done in Japan more than 1,000 years ago.

“In modern art, the idea is you need to have tools or something to create, but so much of what we are capable of doing is within our own hands,” she said. “I use some variations, but at its core, wrapping can be done with just a sheet of paper and your hands.”

Inouye recycles a vast array of materials in her wrapping, including boxes, envelopes, papers, packing materials and tickets.